24 September 2017 Last Updated at 9:11 am International News Analysis

More Than 200 Dead After Powerful Earthquake Hits Central Mexico

Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
outlookindia.com
2017-09-24T09:17:15+0530

Mexico was once again hit by tremors as two powerful 4.1 magnitude earthquakes struck off the southwest coast of Mexico near Paredon, Chiapas.

The tremors hit Mexico days after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 on Richter scale killed more than 2oo people in the country.

According to local media reports, a magnitude 4.2 tremor struck San Mateo del Mar, Oaxaca, and a magnitude 5.5 hit Las Aguamitas, Sinaloa, just hours before.

Mexico is still reeling from the previous natural calamity as it had caused serious damage to lives and property in the region.

Rescue operations are still under way to save those are feared trapped under rubble.

US President Donald Trump had offered search-and-rescue assistance to Mexican authorities, saying "God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you."

(ANI)

