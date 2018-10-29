Transformed 'Bimaru' MP That Congress Handed Over To BJP: CM Shivraj Chouhan

﻿
The Congress had destroyed Madhya Pradesh and with a lot of efforts, we have changed it from a bimaru state into a developed state, says CM Shivraj Chouhan.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 October 2018
PTI File Photo
2018-10-29T17:23:50+0530
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday claims to have tranformed a bimaru or sick state that the Congress Party handed over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2003.

"The Congress had destroyed Madhya Pradesh. With a lot of efforts, we have changed it from a bimaru state into a developed state. We have to make it enriched now,” Chouhan told reporters here.

Chouhan also urged people to vote for the BJP so as to take Madhya Pradesh foward in the forthcoming assembly elections.

“I request people to vote for the BJP so that we can take Madhya Pradesh forward,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, BJP president Amit Shah had also alleged that it was the Congress government which made Madhya Pradesh a "bimaru state".

Many political parties can be seen coming to fray amid the elections, which were earlier seen as a direct political battle between the ruling BJP and the Congress party

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government will try to win for the fourth consecutive term, while the Congress will be fighting to regain power, which it lost in 2003.

The single phase assembly polls in the state will be held on November 28 to elect representatives of 230 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

(ANI)


Outlook Web Bureau Shivraj Singh Chouhan Amit Shah Madhya Pradesh India BJP. Congress National

Next Story : Every 5 Years Before Elections, BJP Tries To Polarise Views On Ram Mandir: P. Chidambaram
