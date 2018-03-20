Trainee Pilot Injured As IAF Trainer Jet Crashes In Odisha's Mayurbhanj

A Hawk aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday afternoon during a routine training sortie after taking off from Kalaikunda airbase in West Bengal.

The trainee pilot, who has been injured in the accident, has been admitted to a hospital, reported ANI.

Eyewitnesses said that the plane went up in flames after it crashed on the banks of Subarnarekha river and its debris lay scattered at the site, police said.

The incident occurred near Mahuladangiri under Saraskana block in Mayurbhanj district bordering Jharkhand, said Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of Jharpokharia police station, Sarat Kumar Mahalik.

The pilot of the aircraft, however, ejected shortly before the crash, he said adding fire brigade and police team had also reached the site.

"A rescue team from Kaleikundua has reached the site in a helicopter to take stock of the situation," the IIC said.

Hawk is an advanced Jet Trainer that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited builds under licence from Britain’s BAE. There are around 120 plus aircraft in the IAF and Navy. The aircraft, which allows a trainer to ride shotgun with the cub pilot, is meant to provide advanced flying and weapons training.

The incident comes a little over a month after a Microlight Virus SW-80 helicopter of the IAF crashed in Assam's Majuli island, killing two pilots Wing Commander J James and Wing Commander D Vats.

