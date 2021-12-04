Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Togadia Demands For Drawing Up Of Law On Construction Of Temples In Varanasi And Mathura

The supposed temple site in Mathura, which is a subject of multiple lawsuits, is located inside an Aurangzeb-era mosque and shares its premises with a prominent temple.

Togadia Demands For Drawing Up Of Law On Construction Of Temples In Varanasi And Mathura
Togadia Demands For Drawing Up Of Law On Construction Of Temples In Varanasi And Mathura | PTI

Trending

Togadia Demands For Drawing Up Of Law On Construction Of Temples In Varanasi And Mathura
outlookindia.com
2021-12-04T19:29:09+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 7:29 pm

In response to some Hindutva groups’ claim that places of Hindu worship once stood at spots where now mosques are located, Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad leader Dr Praveen Togadia demanded a law for the construction of temples in Varanasi and Mathura.

The demand by him has come days after Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya stirred a controversy by saying that the ruling BJP is preparing to build a temple in Mathura.

Stressing his point, Togadia said the way the government solved the complex issue of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, it should "bring a law for the construction of temples in Kashi (Varanasi) and Mathura". He told reporters that the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status boosted the morale of patriotic people, though terrorism has not ended.

Related Stories

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Stressing on bringing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir to an end, he said, "We will destroy the jihad and throw it in the Jhelum. The government will have to crush the jihad."

On his ties with PM Narendra Modi, Togadia said," He is the prime minister and I am an unimportant person. What kind of ties can there be between a small person and the prime minister." After  being reminded of his relations with the PM in the past, Togadia said, "After getting power, old relations have no meaning. He now likes Iqbal Ansari of Babri Masjid."

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

When asked about chances of Yogi Adityanath becoming the chief minister again after the Assembly elections next year, he said,"In conversation with some senior leaders, it emerged that this time 40 per cent people who vote for the BJP will not vote in its favour. So, the party will have to work very hard."

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Praveen Togadia Mathura Uttar Pradesh Ram Temple Babri Masjid BJP and Muslims
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Seema Guha / Taliban government's revised version of women’s rights decree largely emphasizes on marriage and re-marriage which predictably is in accordance with the Sharia law.

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / Alleging abuse of anti-terror laws, the United Nations and international human rights bodies seek release of rights activist Khurram Parvez and inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

2nd Test, Day 2: IND Take 332-Run Lead After Dismissing NZ For 62

2nd Test, Day 2: IND Take 332-Run Lead After Dismissing NZ For 62

Koushik Paul / On Ajaz Patel's record-breaking day, India dismissed New Zealand for 62 runs, then took a 332-run lead. Catch Day 2 highlights.

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Will the Omicron variant drive the Covid-19 third wave in India? The Union Health Ministry says the chances are very low.

Advertisement