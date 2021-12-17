Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
TN CM Unveils 70 New Govt-Run Pharmacies

The cooperative movement, a socio-economic juggernaut, is playing a pivotal role in the growth of Tamil Nadu's rural economy, poverty eradication and improvement of social integration, an official release here said.

TN CM Unveils 70 New Govt-Run Pharmacies
M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

TN CM Unveils 70 New Govt-Run Pharmacies
2021-12-17T23:01:05+05:30

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 11:01 pm

As many as 70 new state-run pharmacies, that sell medicine on a discount of up to 20 per cent, were inaugurated virtually on Thursday by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday. 

Stalin unveiled the new medical stores from the Secretariat here, set up under the aegis of the Department of Cooperation, and these are located in 36 districts. Four shops were opened here, Ariyalur, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kanyakumari and Karur which were among the over 30 districts, where the pharmacies were unveiled through video-conferencing by the Chief Minister. 

The cooperative movement, a socio-economic juggernaut, is playing a pivotal role in the growth of Tamil Nadu's rural economy, poverty eradication and improvement of social integration, an official release here said. By offering a discount of up to 20 per cent, the 303 government run medical stores are playing a 'social role' similar to ration shops in keeping the prices under control in the open market, the government said. 

In 2014, late Chief Minister and former AIADMK supremo, J Jayalalithaa had launched 'Amma' pharmacies, following the launch of welfare schemes prefixed by the word 'Amma' like the low-cost eatery chain, 'Amma' canteens. 

Recently, former Chief Minister K Palaniswami had hit out at the DMK government for bid to 'scrap' welfare initiatives launched during the AIADMK regime like the Amma canteen, Amma Pharmacy and so on and had demanded continuation of such schemes. 

-With PTI Inputs

M K Stalin Chennai Tamil Nadu CM Pharmaceuticals: Drugs & Medicines Video Conference Poverty Secretariat office AIADMK DMK
