Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

TMC Making False Promises In Goa With Eye On Electoral Gains: BJP

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari and BJP National Vice-President Dilip Ghosh wondered why the TMC was willing to give Rs 5,000 per month to the women of Goa when the party is doling out just Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 for the beneficiaries of Bengal.

TMC Making False Promises In Goa With Eye On Electoral Gains: BJP
Supporters listen as Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) addresses during a BJP election campaign rally, ahead of state Assembly polls in 2022, in Dehradun. | PTI Photo

Trending

TMC Making False Promises In Goa With Eye On Electoral Gains: BJP
outlookindia.com
2021-12-12T21:46:07+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 9:46 pm

The BJP on Sunday hit out at the TMC over its promise to dole out Rs 5,000 a month to a woman member of a family in poll-bound Goa, stating that the Mamata Banerjee-led camp was giving "false assurance" to people there with an eye on electoral gains.

The saffron party also pointed out that the TMC, however, "did not say much about job generation" in the western coastal state. The TMC on Saturday announced that it will launch 'Griha Lakshmi' scheme in Goa, if voted to power, much like 'Lakshmir Bhandar' in Bengal, and a woman member of every family will be provided an income support of Rs 5,000 per month.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari and BJP National Vice-President Dilip Ghosh wondered why the TMC was willing to give Rs 5,000 per month to the women of Goa when the party is doling out just Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 for the beneficiaries of Bengal. "The promise of Rs 5,000 is a false one, made to bag votes in Goa. The TMC will never be able to fulfil it. The party will meet the same fate it did in Tripura. Also, where is this money coming from?

Related Stories

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

"Strangely, there was no word about generating employment opportunities or addressing livelihood issues of people," Ghosh told reporters. Adhikari said the disparity in the amount promised by the TMC in the two states is "upsetting". "The TMC that gives Rs 500 to 1,000 to our mothers in Bengal is willing to provide Rs 5,000 for every mother in Goa? Isn't it insulting for the womenfolk of Bengal?" he sought to know.

In a similar vein, CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said the "tall talk" by the TMC was aimed at garnering votes. "Also, we oppose this dole politics of the TMC," he added. The state spokesperson of the TMC, Kunal Ghosh, claimed that the BJP was "jealous" of his party's popularity in the western state. "We don't give false assurances. The promises made by the TMC in Bengal are being fulfilled by the party. The BJP is jealous of TMC's growing popularity in Goa," he added.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

-With PTI Input

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Suvendu Adhikari Dilip Ghosh Kolkata BJP Trinamool Congress (TMC) Money Saffron Party
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pollution Capital Of The World

Pollution Capital Of The World

The Gas Chamber

The Gas Chamber

No Future For Our Future Generations

No Future For Our Future Generations

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Air Pollution In India: The Time To Act Was Yesterday

Air Pollution In India: The Time To Act Was Yesterday

Arvind Kumar / No matter how difficult the actions required to contain air pollution are, the cost of inaction is too high for something we can fix collectively.

'Sometimes': Nagaland Poet Emisenla Jamir's Poem Written Before Oting Civilian Killings

'Sometimes': Nagaland Poet Emisenla Jamir's Poem Written Before Oting Civilian Killings

Emisenla Jamir / ‘Sometimes’ was the first poem Emisenla Jamir read during the poetry session of the Nagaland Literature Festival, held a day before the Oting killings.

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan's Perfect Home Record And More

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan's Perfect Home Record And More

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Pakistan's home series against West Indies starts Monday with the first T20I in Karachi. Here's a look at the numbers that matter.

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Amborish Roychoudhury / Khorshed, who took on the name Saraswati Devi to escape the attention of her community which was against her working in Bollywood, shattered many barriers and became a pioneer music composer

Advertisement