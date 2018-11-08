﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Three Truckers Went Missing After Massive Landslide Hit Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Three Truckers Went Missing After Massive Landslide Hit Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Police are still searching for the three missing persons and their trucks after a massive landslide hit the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 November 2018
Three Truckers Went Missing After Massive Landslide Hit Jammu-Srinagar Highway
Representative Image-File
Three Truckers Went Missing After Massive Landslide Hit Jammu-Srinagar Highway
outlookindia.com
2018-11-08T17:07:18+0530
Related Stories

There is no trace of three truckers who reportedly went missing on Monday after a massive landslide hit the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Battery Chashma area.

The officials said that they had been contacted by family members of the missing persons from Punjab.

"It was a massive landslide... We are still looking for the missing persons and the trucks," an official said.

In a recent landslide on the Baltal route of Amarnath Yatra in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, five persons were killed and four others suffered injures.

(With Agency Inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Landslide Missing People National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Indonesia's Lion Air: Another Plane Crashes Into Pole During Take-Off
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters