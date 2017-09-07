The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
07 September 2017 Last Updated at 3:16 pm National

Tarun Tejpal Rape Case: Goa Court To Pronounce Order On Framing Of Charges On Sep 28

Outlook Web Bureau
Outlook Web Bureau
Tarun Tejpal Rape Case: Goa Court To Pronounce Order On Framing Of Charges On Sep 28
File Photo
Tarun Tejpal Rape Case: Goa Court To Pronounce Order On Framing Of Charges On Sep 28
outlookindia.com
2017-09-07T15:28:40+0530

Goa's Mapusa court has fixed the hearing for September 28th on the order of framing of charges against former Tehelka Editor Tarun Tejpal in a case where he is accused of sexually assaulting his female colleague at a five-star hotel here in November, 2013, reported ANI.

The hearing of the case was set to be resumed today at additional district sessions court at Mapusa.     

Advertisement opens in new window

Earlier in June, the Court had restricted the media from reporting any proceedings of the rape case accused.

 The court passed the order under 327 (3) barring the media from covering the proceedings until completion of the trial.

On January 17, 2015, the Supreme Court had stayed the trial against Tejpal in connection with his alleged role in a sexual assault case for a period of three weeks.

 In November 2013, Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague in the elevator of a five-star hotel, at an event in Goa.

Subsequently, an FIR was filed against him and he was asked to step down from his post.  

(WithANI inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Outlook Web Bureau Tarun J. Tejpal Tarun J. Tejpal Goa Goa Tehelka Tehelka Journalists Journalists Rape Rape The Indian Woman The Indian Woman National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Amazing Grace': Full Text Of Gauri Lankesh's Ex-Husband's Tribute To The Slain Journalist
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters