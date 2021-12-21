Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Sympathy For Late CM Virbhadra Won't Work For Congress In HP Assembly Polls: BJP

Thakur further stated “BJP is seeing bypoll results as an alert (for the coming Assembly polls). (Bypoll) defeat will become a reason for our victory (in Assembly polls).”

Sympathy For Late CM Virbhadra Won't Work For Congress In HP Assembly Polls: BJP
Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. | PTI Photo

Sympathy For Late CM Virbhadra Won't Work For Congress In HP Assembly Polls: BJP
2021-12-21T20:23:59+05:30
Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 8:23 pm

Sympathy for late Congress leader Virbhadra Singh will not work for Congress in next Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Tuesday. Thakur told the media that sympathy will not yield poll wins forever. 

The ruling BJP attributed its defeat in Mandi Lok Sabha and all three assembly seats — Fatehpur, Arki, Jubbal-Kotkhai — in by-election in Himachal Pradesh in October to the sympathy of voters for the six-time CM Virbhadra Singh, who breathed his last on July 8 due to post-Covid complications. Speaking about BJP's defeat in the bypoll, Thakur said the results of those elections were affected by special circumstances. Congress sought votes in the name of Virbhadra Singh by raising the slogan “Vote Nahin, Shardhanjli Hai '', he added.

Thakur further stated “BJP is seeing bypoll results as an alert (for the coming Assembly polls). (Bypoll) defeat will become a reason for our victory (in Assembly polls).” The trend of electing BJP and Congress alternately in HP will end and the BJP will repeat its government in the state in the next Assembly elections in December 2022, he claimed. The chief minister evaded direct reply regarding possible reshuffle in his cabinet after the defeat in the recent bypoll.

-With PTI Inputs

