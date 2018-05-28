Suspended Odisha MP Baijayant Panda Quits BJD

Suspended Odisha MP Baijayant Jay Panda on Monday quit the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party.

In his resignation letter addressed to BJD chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Panda stated that he was disappointed with the kind of politics being practised by the party.

"It's with deep anguish, hurt and sorrow that I have decided to quit the politics into which our BJD has descended," Panda wrote.

Panda was suspended from the BJD for his "anti-party activities" in January earlier this year.

Later he was asked to quit, which he did today.

The BJD had even asked Panda to resign from his Lok Sabha seat on moral and ethical grounds.

He was also accused of submitting a false affidavit before the Election Commission during the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

He was one of the founding members of the BJD and was currently serving his 4th term in the Parliament.

(ANI)