The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
28 May 2018 Last Updated at 2:20 pm National

Suspended Odisha MP Baijayant Panda Quits BJD

Outlook Web Bureau
Suspended Odisha MP Baijayant Panda Quits BJD
File Photo
Suspended Odisha MP Baijayant Panda Quits BJD
outlookindia.com
2018-05-28T14:22:30+0530

Suspended Odisha MP Baijayant Jay Panda on Monday quit the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party.

 In his resignation letter addressed to BJD chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Panda stated that he was disappointed with the kind of politics being practised by the party.

 "It's with deep anguish, hurt and sorrow that I have decided to quit the politics into which our BJD has descended," Panda wrote.

Advertisement opens in new window

Panda was suspended from the BJD for his "anti-party activities" in January earlier this year.

Later he was asked to quit, which he did today.

The BJD had even asked Panda to resign from his Lok Sabha seat on moral and ethical grounds.

 He was also accused of submitting a false affidavit before the Election Commission during the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

He was one of the founding members of the BJD and was currently serving his 4th term in the Parliament.

(ANI)

    

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Baijayant Panda Odisha BJD MPs - Members of Parliament National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Bypolls: Opposition Alleges EVMs Tampered With Everywhere, Faulty Machines Not Replaced In Dalit, Muslim Areas
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters