SsangYong Details All-New Rexton

Mahindra-owned SsangYong has detailed the all-new Rexton, which will go on sale in Europe in coming months. It made its world premiere in March 2017 in South Korea. SsangYong calls it the fourth-gen model but technically it is the second-gen model as the first-gen model had two major updates but no complete overhaul. Here’s what we know so far about the new SsangYong Rexton.

Highlights

Based on a brand new platform, continues to be a body-on-frame offering

Grown dimensionally: length 4,850mm (+95mm over the previous model); width 1,960mm (+60mm), height 1,825mm (+40mm), and wheelbase 2,865mm (+30mm)

Stiffer and lighter chassis compared to the previous model with high-strength steel (HSS) construction

Available in five- or seven-seater versions (India-spec model is expected to be the latter like the outgoing model)

Based on the LIV-2 concept, which made its debut at the Paris Motor Show in September 2016

Part time four-wheel-drive on offer

Priced in the UK between Rs 22-30 lakh (approximately)

Features

Gets high definition 8.0- or 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system as opposed to the outgoing model, which has an aftermarket unit

Six-speaker system on offer

Smartphone connectivity options include Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto

Features up to nine airbags, including a knee airbag for the driver and rear side airbags

Gets 3D around-car monitoring system with cameras mounted on front and rear profiles as well as on the door mirrors

Offers brake assist, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake-force distribution), electronic stability programme with traction control system, active rollover protection and an emergency stop signal as standard in Europe

HID (high-intensity discharge) headlamps, integrated LED fog and cornering lamps

High beam assist

LED tail lamps and LED number plate lights

Available with a choice of 17-, 18- or 20-inch wheels

Premium quilted Nappa leather seat upholstery

8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with three memory settings

Electronic parking brake with hold facility

Power tailgate

Dual-zone climate control with cabin air quality control system

Mechanicals

Powered by the uprated e-XDi 220 2.2-litre diesel engine (Euro 6 emission), which was introduced with the 2016-model year Rexton in Europe

The engine is now rated at 181PS (+3PS) and 420Nm (+20Nm)

A 6-speed manual is standard and it also offers an optional Mercedes-Benz-borrowed 7-speed automatic transmission

Suspension setup: double-wishbone setup at the front; five-link at the rear with manual transmission and 10-link rear suspension with automatic transmission

The new four-cylinder engine is likely to be introduced in the India-spec Rexton as well, replacing the current five-cylinder 2.7-litre unit

Rivals

In India, the Rexton will have all the body-on-frame premium SUVs in its direct sight. Starting with the bestseller in the segment, the second-generation Toyota Fortuner, along with the second-gen Ford Endeavour. Mitsubishi is also expected to launch the new-gen Pajero Sport in the country next year, while Isuzu has recently launched its MU-X premium SUV.

Indian market launch

Accord to reports, Mahindra is expected to launch the new Rexton under its own label rather than as a SsangYong product (not confirmed yet). It is likely to be launched in a couple of years from now, maybe introduced at the 2018 Indian Auto Expo. If launched, it will be priced in line with the Fortuner and the Endeavour, thus sitting above the XUV500 as Mahindra’s flagship product.

