SsangYong Details All-New Rexton

Mahindra-owned SsangYong has detailed the all-new Rexton, which will go on sale in Europe in coming months. It made its world premiere in March 2017 in South Korea. SsangYong calls it the fourth-gen model but technically it is the second-gen model as the first-gen model had two major updates but no complete overhaul. Here’s what we know so far about the new SsangYong Rexton.
Highlights
- Based on a brand new platform, continues to be a body-on-frame offering
- Grown dimensionally: length 4,850mm (+95mm over the previous model); width 1,960mm (+60mm), height 1,825mm (+40mm), and wheelbase 2,865mm (+30mm)
- Stiffer and lighter chassis compared to the previous model with high-strength steel (HSS) construction
- Available in five- or seven-seater versions (India-spec model is expected to be the latter like the outgoing model)
- Based on the LIV-2 concept, which made its debut at the Paris Motor Show in September 2016
- Part time four-wheel-drive on offer
- Priced in the UK between Rs 22-30 lakh (approximately)
Features
- Gets high definition 8.0- or 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system as opposed to the outgoing model, which has an aftermarket unit
- Six-speaker system on offer
- Smartphone connectivity options include Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto
- Features up to nine airbags, including a knee airbag for the driver and rear side airbags
- Gets 3D around-car monitoring system with cameras mounted on front and rear profiles as well as on the door mirrors
- Offers brake assist, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake-force distribution), electronic stability programme with traction control system, active rollover protection and an emergency stop signal as standard in Europe
- HID (high-intensity discharge) headlamps, integrated LED fog and cornering lamps
- High beam assist
- LED tail lamps and LED number plate lights
- Available with a choice of 17-, 18- or 20-inch wheels
- Premium quilted Nappa leather seat upholstery
- 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with three memory settings
- Electronic parking brake with hold facility
- Power tailgate
- Dual-zone climate control with cabin air quality control system
Mechanicals
- Powered by the uprated e-XDi 220 2.2-litre diesel engine (Euro 6 emission), which was introduced with the 2016-model year Rexton in Europe
- The engine is now rated at 181PS (+3PS) and 420Nm (+20Nm)
- A 6-speed manual is standard and it also offers an optional Mercedes-Benz-borrowed 7-speed automatic transmission
- Suspension setup: double-wishbone setup at the front; five-link at the rear with manual transmission and 10-link rear suspension with automatic transmission
- The new four-cylinder engine is likely to be introduced in the India-spec Rexton as well, replacing the current five-cylinder 2.7-litre unit
Rivals
In India, the Rexton will have all the body-on-frame premium SUVs in its direct sight. Starting with the bestseller in the segment, the second-generation Toyota Fortuner, along with the second-gen Ford Endeavour. Mitsubishi is also expected to launch the new-gen Pajero Sport in the country next year, while Isuzu has recently launched its MU-X premium SUV.
Indian market launch
Accord to reports, Mahindra is expected to launch the new Rexton under its own label rather than as a SsangYong product (not confirmed yet). It is likely to be launched in a couple of years from now, maybe introduced at the 2018 Indian Auto Expo. If launched, it will be priced in line with the Fortuner and the Endeavour, thus sitting above the XUV500 as Mahindra’s flagship product.
