Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Sri Lanka: 26 People Dead As Torrential Rainfall Batters The Island Country

The weather bureau said a low pressure area in the south-east Bay of Bengal that was indirectly responsible for the heavy rainfalls in the country is now moving towards southern India.

Sri Lanka: 26 People Dead As Torrential Rainfall Batters The Island Country
Representational Image | PTI/AP

Trending

Sri Lanka: 26 People Dead As Torrential Rainfall Batters The Island Country
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T16:27:13+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 4:27 pm

Authorities on Friday confirmed death of at least 26 people while over 230,000 others are affected in recent days due to extreme weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

Usually the northeastern monsoon season prevails in Sri Lanka during  the months of October and November. However, this year higher than usual rainfalls have been reported in most parts of the country.

 At least six people were struck by lightning, the Disaster Management Centre said.

According to the Centre, with rains slowing and flood waters receding, the affected areas are slowly returning to normal.

The reservoir sluice gates that had been opened are being gradually shut again.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

However, the weather bureau said rains will occur in several provinces in the island nations.

The weather bureau said a low pressure area in the south-east Bay of Bengal that was indirectly responsible for the heavy rainfalls in the country is now moving towards southern India. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Colombo Extreme Weather Conditions Sri Lanka Torrential Rains Heavy Rain International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Taliban welcomes International Conference on Afghanistan hosted by India

Taliban welcomes International Conference on Afghanistan hosted by India

Detained US Journalist Danny Fenster Gets 11 Years In Prison In Myanmar

'Russia Will Never Invade Ukraine Unless Provoked'

Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron Push For Global Effort Against Inequality

Chhath Puja Celebrated In US By Indian-Americans

Pakistan Has Played ‘Disruptive And Destabilising’ Role In Afghanistan: Report

Hong Kong's New M+ Museum Accused Of Censorship

COP26 Glasgow: India Highlights Importance Of Cleaner Road Transport For Emission Reduction

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Advertisement

More from World

FW De Klerk: South Africa's Last Apartheid President Has Died

FW De Klerk: South Africa's Last Apartheid President Has Died

Twitter Hires Tess Rinearson To Run Twitter Crypto: What We Know So Far

Twitter Hires Tess Rinearson To Run Twitter Crypto: What We Know So Far

Covid-19: Germany Reports New Record High Case Numbers

Covid-19: Germany Reports New Record High Case Numbers

China Warns Of Return To Cold War Tensions

China Warns Of Return To Cold War Tensions

Read More from Outlook

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Jyotika Sood / An MBA degree is no longer a ticket to a cushy corporate job. For many, the degree is just the beginning of unconventional careers.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

Outlook-ICARE's Annual Rankings 2022: IIM Ahmedabad tops the list of India's top public MBA institutions, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcuttra. Check here the full list.

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

Outlook Web Bureau / The India vs New Zealand Test series begins with the first game in Kanpur (November 25) while the second match is to be played in Mumbai from December 3.

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

Outlook Web Desk / Ajit Doval was speaking at the passing out parade of the 73rd batch of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Advertisement