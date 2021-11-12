Sri Lanka: 26 People Dead As Torrential Rainfall Batters The Island Country

Authorities on Friday confirmed death of at least 26 people while over 230,000 others are affected in recent days due to extreme weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

Usually the northeastern monsoon season prevails in Sri Lanka during the months of October and November. However, this year higher than usual rainfalls have been reported in most parts of the country.

At least six people were struck by lightning, the Disaster Management Centre said.

According to the Centre, with rains slowing and flood waters receding, the affected areas are slowly returning to normal.

The reservoir sluice gates that had been opened are being gradually shut again.

However, the weather bureau said rains will occur in several provinces in the island nations.

The weather bureau said a low pressure area in the south-east Bay of Bengal that was indirectly responsible for the heavy rainfalls in the country is now moving towards southern India.

