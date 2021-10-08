Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Squid Game’ Director Squashes Allegations Of The Netflix Series Being Copied From A Japanese Film

The director of the Netflix smash hit ‘Squid Game’ has refuted all the allegations against the series claiming that it was copied from a Japanese film.

‘Squid Game’ Director Squashes Allegations Of The Netflix Series Being Copied From A Japanese Film
Squid Game | Instagram

Trending

‘Squid Game’ Director Squashes Allegations Of The Netflix Series Being Copied From A Japanese Film
outlookindia.com
2021-10-09T01:31:46+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 1:31 am

The creator of Netflix's recent smash hit series ‘Squid Game’ has responded to plagiarism allegations.

In a recent press conference, the show's director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, denied claims that the series was a rip-off of filmmaker Takashi Miike's 2014 Japanese film, ‘As The Gods Will’.

Many social media users picked out parallels between the two projects, but the show's creator stepped out to disclose that the series had been in the works long before the film.

“It is true that [the first game is] similar, but after that, there aren’t any similarities. I worked on [Squid Game in] 2008 and 2009, and at the time, the first game [had already been] fixed as Red Light Green Light,” he said.

“It’s not really something that I wanna do, to claim ownership of this story. But if I had to say it, I would say I did it first,” he said.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Hollywood Netflix Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mithun Chakraborty’s Daughter Dishani Chakraborty Garners Praise From Al Pacino For Her LA University Play

Mithun Chakraborty’s Daughter Dishani Chakraborty Garners Praise From Al Pacino For Her LA University Play

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 5: Jungle Witnesses Fights, Drama And Some Romance

JP Dutta Becomes First Civilian To Be Awarded Indian Armed Forces’ Remembrance Flower

Abhishek Banerjee: Struggles Of Athletes Are Not Discussed Enough

Ranveer Singh On His Decision To Debut On TV

Lakshmi Manchu's Birthday Resolution Is To Travel And Explore New Places

Five Facts About Netflix's 'Squid Game' You Didn't Know

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Raveena Tandon Stands Up In Support Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan

Raveena Tandon Stands Up In Support Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan

Anshula Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor Gives Me Far Too Much Credit Than I Actually Deserve

Anshula Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor Gives Me Far Too Much Credit Than I Actually Deserve

Samantha Prabhu Thanks Fans For Defending Her Against 'Relentless attacks' After Announcing Separation From Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Prabhu Thanks Fans For Defending Her Against 'Relentless attacks' After Announcing Separation From Naga Chaitanya

Nostalgia Hits Amitabh Bachchan As He Meets Kirori Mal College-mate

Nostalgia Hits Amitabh Bachchan As He Meets Kirori Mal College-mate

Read More from Outlook

K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

Suchetana Ray / Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, KV Subramanian resigned from his position on Friday. He said, he would be returning to academia.

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Mumbai Court rejects bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha holding that the applications are not maintainable, in connection with the drugs case.

MI Lose IPL Playoff Fight To KKR, But Hammer SRH For Consolation Win

MI Lose IPL Playoff Fight To KKR, But Hammer SRH For Consolation Win

PTI / After amassing 235/9, MI needed to limit SRH to 65 or less to qualify for the playoffs ahead of KKR but expectedly that did not happen.

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Outlook Web Desk / A three-judge bench headed by CJI NV Ramana also questioned the government over not arresting the accused against whom FIRs have been lodged.

Advertisement