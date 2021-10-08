‘Squid Game’ Director Squashes Allegations Of The Netflix Series Being Copied From A Japanese Film

The creator of Netflix's recent smash hit series ‘Squid Game’ has responded to plagiarism allegations.

In a recent press conference, the show's director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, denied claims that the series was a rip-off of filmmaker Takashi Miike's 2014 Japanese film, ‘As The Gods Will’.

Many social media users picked out parallels between the two projects, but the show's creator stepped out to disclose that the series had been in the works long before the film.

“It is true that [the first game is] similar, but after that, there aren’t any similarities. I worked on [Squid Game in] 2008 and 2009, and at the time, the first game [had already been] fixed as Red Light Green Light,” he said.

“It’s not really something that I wanna do, to claim ownership of this story. But if I had to say it, I would say I did it first,” he said.