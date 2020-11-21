Zlatan Ibrahimovic Could Play On One Leg Until He's 50! Francesco Totti Hails Longevity Of AC Milan Superstar

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could play up to the age of 50 even on one leg, according to Roma legend Francesco Totti. (More Football News)

Veteran striker Ibrahimovic is still tormenting defences in Serie A at the age of 39 and has eight goals in five league appearances for a Milan side who sit top of the table after seven games.

Ibrahimovic's professional career has spanned over 20 years and taken him to the likes of Barcelona, Inter, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United as well as the Rossoneri.

He has won league titles in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France and while Father Time catches up with every footballer in the end, Italy World Cup winner Totti is thrilled to see Ibrahimovic still going strong.

Speaking at the presentation for Sinisa Mihajlovic's autobiography, Totti said: "He can play even with one leg up to the age of 50, it's a pleasure to see him still on the pitch.

"He is beautiful, physically strong, he finds the solution you do not expect. I hope to see him again for many years."

Mihajlovic was an assistant coach at Inter when Ibrahimovic represented the Nerazzurri and pondered what a tandem between the Sweden great and Totti may have looked like.

"Zlatan with Totti in the team would have scored at least double the goals, but so would Totti," Mihajlovic said.

Roberto Mancini, the head coach who Mihajlovic assisted at Inter, described why Ibrahimovic – like Totti before him – is able to play at such a high level at this stage of his career.

"Zlatan and Francesco were like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - professionals. For this reason they played and still play up to 40 years," Mancini said.

"They were extraordinary players, Zlatan still is. The physique helps him, but because he was a great professional in everything."

