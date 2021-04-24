Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Series Deciding ZIM Vs PAK Cricket Match

High-flying Pakistan were brought down to earth by a spirited Zimbabwean side on Friday. Having defeated South Africa in back-to-back T20 International series, at home and away, Babar Azam & Co were the overwhelming favourites against cricket-starved Zimbabwe. (More Cricket News)

And Pakistan started the tour of Zimbabwe with a win in the first T20I, by 11 runs, on Wednesday. A close affair, and a warning for things to come, so to say. Then, by Friday, Zimbabwe have their first-ever win against Pakistan in the shortest format of the game.

What happened at Harare Sports Club was nothing short of magical. Pakistan won the toss and opt to bowl, then restricted the hosts to 118/9 in 20 overs six bowlers taking wickets. Tinashe Kamunhukamwe top-scored for Zimbabwe with 40-ball 34.

Pakistan started the chase with skipper Babar and in-form Mohammad Rizwan adding 21 runs in 5.1 overs, then all hell broke loose. Danish Aziz tried to play a counter-attacking knock of 24-ball 22, but Pakistan lose seven wickets for 21 runs to bowl out for 99. And the wrecker-in-chief was 26-year-old pacer Luke Jongwe, who took four wickets for 18 runs in 3.5 overs.

Head-to-head: This will be their 17th meeting, with Pakistan leading 15-1.

Match and telecast details:

Match: 3rd T20I match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan.

Date: April 25 (Sunday), 2021.

Time: 2:30 PM IST/ 2:00 PM PKT/ 11:00 AM Local

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

TV Channel: Not available in India

Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)

Playing XIs in the previous match:

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Brendan Taylor (c), Tarisai Musakanda, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.

Squads:

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Tapiwa Mufudza, Tanaka Chivanga.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Danish Aziz, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood, Asif Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed.

