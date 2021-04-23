Live Cricket scores, Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20: PAK Opt To Bowl First

Pakistan were surprised by a tenacious Zimbabwe but held on to win the first Twenty20 against Zimbabwe on Wednesday by managing to defend a modest total of 149-7. Zimbabwe only got 138-7 in reply after Usman Qadir's 3-29 thwarted the home team at Harare Sports Club and gave Pakistan an 11-run victory. As the two sides meet for the second T20 there is bound to be some course correction for Pakistan as well as Zimbabawe. Apart from opener Mohammad Rizwan who batted through the Pakistan innings for his 82 not out from 61 balls, the next best score was 15 from Danish Aziz on his T20 debut. Zimbabwe were sloppy in the field and dropped several catches but still appeared to have done enough for a realistic shot at victory by limiting Pakistan. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the 2nd T20 between Zimbabwe and Pakistan from Harare Sports Club here:

2:15 PM IST: Teams:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf



Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Brendan Taylor (c), Tarisai Musakanda, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva(wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

2:10 PM IST: Pakistan has made two changes: Asif Ali comes in for Haider Ali, while Arshad Iqbal makes his debut and replaces Mohammad Nawaz.

2:04 PM IST: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first. Hosts Zimbabwe are without their skipper Sean Williams who misses this match due to illness. Brendan Taylor is the stand-in skipper for the hosts

