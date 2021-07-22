July 22, 2021
ZIM vs BAN: Bangladesh Cruise To Win 1st T20 After Zimbabwe Collapse

Zimbabwe crumbled from 91-2 to 152 all out which Bangladesh knocked off with seven balls to spare

Associated Press (AP) 22 July 2021, Last Updated at 11:27 pm
Bangladesh achieved the target with seven balls to spare.
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)
Openers Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarkar hit half-centuries as Bangladesh overpowered Zimbabwe by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match Twenty20 series on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Zimbabwe crumbled from 91-2 in 10 overs to 152 all out in 19 overs.

Bangladesh knocked off the target with seven balls to spare at 153-2.

The chase was orchestrated by openers Naim and Sarkar. The left-handed Naim managed an undefeated 63 from 51 balls, looking comfortable at the crease and clearing the boundary six times.

An opening stand of 102 ended when Sarkar was run out after earning 50 from 45 in the 14th over.

The only other Bangladesh wicket to fall was that of captain Mahmudullah, also run out by Blessing Muzarabani for 15. Nurul Hasan was with Naim at the end on 16.

Zimbabwe dominated the start of the match thanks to a second wicket partnership between opener Wessley Madhevere, 23, and Regis Chakabva 43. They combined for 64. But after Chakabva was third man out, resistance collapsed. Dion Myers chipped in with 35 from 22.

Seamer Mustafizur Rahman bowled with impressive control at Harare Sports Club to pick 3-31 for Bangladesh. Pacers Mohammad Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam took a brace apiece as Zimbabwe's batsmen struggled against a pace attack that stuck to disciplined lines and lengths.

The other T20s are on Friday and Sunday at the same venue.

Bangladesh is looking to complete series wins across all three formats. (AP) 

