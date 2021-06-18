WTC Final 2021, New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Scores: Rain Delays Toss, No Play Before Lunch

The first-ever ICC World Test Championship final 2021 beginning at the Rose Bowl in Southampton today will be the start of a long summer for the Indian cricket team in UK. World No. 1 New Zealand are fresh from a 1-0 series win against England while India start afresh after the IPL 2021 was suspended in May first week due to COVID in India. Virat Kohli's team has spent two weeks in quarantine in UK and the WTC final will be the first big Test for the squad that will play a five-Test series against England starting August 4. The WTC final has a reserve day in its playing conditions. The ICC is keen to find a result from full five days of Test cricket. Therefore, Southampton's weather will be a crucial factor in this one-off match. This will be India's first Test in a neutral venue and the 60th Test match against New Zealand and the first-ever on English soil. India have won 21, lost 12 and drawn 26 in 59 previous Test matches played against the Kiwis. India have won three and lost two in last five Test matches played against the BlackCaps. The winners of this WTC final will take home USD 1.6 million, as well as the Test Championship Mace, while the losing team will get USD 800,000, If weather prevents a winner from being identified despite the reserve day, the two teams will split the total prize money of USD 2.4 million.

2:44 PM IST: The ICC has kept a reserve day to make up for time lost because of inclement weather. Rain has been forecast in Southampton for the most part of the inaugural title clash in the longest format.

Good to time revisit the playing conditions, like what happens if there is no play.

2:26 PM IST: Toss is delayed and no play before lunch. Ominous signs! Southampton rain is killing the sport.

This WTC final is a big occasion for Kane Williamson's men. The BlackCaps were eighth in the ICC Test rankings as recently as 2013 but have been on the rise ever since and victory over England earlier this month ensured they head into the WTC Final against India as the world’s number one team in the five-day format.

Since the inaugural WTC began in 2019, New Zealand have got better with every passing series and Williamson is excited for his team to bring their best for what he believes will be an ‘incredible’ occasion at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.

“There's been a lot of growth over a period of time with so many challenges along the way every day but the team has bought into it and tried to move past those with a good attitude,” explained the BlackCaps captain.

