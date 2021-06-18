England Women Vs India Women, One-off Test, Day 3, Cricket Live Scores: IND-W Face Follow-on

June 18, 2021
Follow Day 3 updates and live cricket scores of the one-off Test between England Women and India Women, being played at County Ground, Bristol

Outlook Web Bureau 18 June 2021
India's Shafali Verma looks dejected after being caught out by England's Anya Shrubsole during day two of the Women's International Test cricket match against England, at the Bristol County Ground, Bristol, England on June 17, 2021.
It was a collapse rarely seen. India Women were in cruising with Shafali Verma Smriti Mandhana posting a 167-run opening stand in reply to England Women's 396/9 at County Ground, Bristol Thursday. Then, they lost five wickets for 16 runs. Meaning, Mithali Raj & Co still need another 60 runs to avoid follow-on. India were 187/5 in 60 overs, still trailing by 209 runs. It will be another testing day for the visitors. Meanwhile, nos so far from Bristol, Indian Men are taking on their New Zealand counterparts for the ICC World Test Championship mace. Follow Day 3 updates and live cricket scores of the one-off Test between England Women and India Women here:

Live Scorecard | In Pics | News

