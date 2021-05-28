World Test Championship Final: What Are The New Rules And How They Come Into Play

‘Reserve Day and its implications’ was the biggest talking point as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced fresh playing conditions for the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton on Friday. (More Cricket News)



According to the 98-page long playing conditions unveiled by the global body, "a draw or a tie will see both teams crowned as joint winners"

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the World Test Championship final from June 18 to 23.

While India play at home with SG Test and New Zealand use Kookaburra at home, the final will be played with Grade 1 Dukes balls.



Here’s a look at how reserve day can come into play.



~ The ICC has allocated a reserve day to make up for any lost time during the regular days of the final.



~ The reserve day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used only if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions for each day.



~ There will be no additional day's play if a result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario



~ If the lost playing time does not exceed 60 minutes, the scheduled hours of play on the 5th day will be extended to make up for the loss.



~ The maximum duration for the reserve day shall be a minimum of 330 minutes (or 83 overs, whichever is the later), plus the last hour



~ The ICC match referee will update the teams about the way in which the reserve day may be used.



~ The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day.



The full playing conditions for the WTC final can be read HERE.

In addition to this, three new rules added to the international playing conditions, which came to effect in the ongoing World Cup Super League series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, will also come into force in WTC final.

Short Run - The Third Umpire will automatically review any call of a 'short run' by the on-field umpire and communicate the decision prior to the next ball being bowled.

Player Reviews - The fielding captain or the dismissed batsman will be able confirm with the umpire whether a genuine attempt has been made to play the ball prior to deciding whether to initiate a review for LBW.

DRS Reviews - For LBW reviews, the height margin of the wicket zone has been lifted to the top of the stumps to ensure the same Umpire's Call margin around the stumps for both height and width.

