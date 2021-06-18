West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores: Play Resumes After Rain Stoppage, SA Lose Early Wicket

After suffering a humiliating innings defeat in the first Test, West Indies will look for improved performance when they meet South Africa for the second and final match. They were dismissed for a lowly 97 in the first innings with former captain Jason Holder top-scoring with 20 runs. Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje took five and four wickets each. In reply, the visitors score 322 with Quinton de Kock hitting an unbeaten 141. Holder took four wickets. In the second essay, the Windies managed 162 as Kagiso Rabada got a fifer. Nortje claimed three more. And now with the ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand coping with relentless rain, the focus will be in St Lucia. All it needs is a good Windies performance. Catch Day 1 updates and live cricket scores of the second Test match between West Indies Vs South Africa:

8:17 PM IST: Rain stopped. Players are back.

8:05 PM IST: Rain stopped play. South Africa were 4/1 in 3.3 overs. Shannon Gabriel had Aiden Markram caught by Roston Chase for a duck.

7:31 PM IST: A couple of changes for the Windies, with Shannon Gabriel and Kieran Powell coming in for Rahkeem Cornwall and Nkrumah Bonner. South Africa are unchanged.

Playing XIs

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Shannon Gabriel

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

7:24 PM IST: West Indies won the toss and field first. But in Southampton, WTC final's Day 1 play has been called off.

7:13 PM IST: Covers off. Toss coming up.

7:00 PM IST: Rain In Gross Islet too. Toss delayed.

