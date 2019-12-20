World Tennis Championship: Stefanos Tsitsipas Outlasts Novak Djokovic To Set Up Rafael Nadal Final In Abu Dhabi

December 20, 2019
Poshan
Stefanos Tsitsipas will meet Rafael Nadal in the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship after outlasting Novak Djokovic in Abu Dhabi

Omnisport 20 December 2019
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during a semi final match of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-12-20T23:48:27+0530

Stefanos Tsitsipas will tackle Rafael Nadal in the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship after outlasting Novak Djokovic at the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi. (More Tennis News)

ATP Finals champion Tsitsipas lost the first set to former world number one Djokovic but rallied to win 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 and claim another impressive scalp.

Djokovic was 5-1 down in set two but dragged himself back into contention to draw level at 5-5, only for Tsitsipas to win the tie-break.

And having squandered four chances to break in the decider, Djokovic succumbed as Tsitsipas wrapped up the win on his first match point.

Tsitsipas' reward for victory is a final against world number one Nadal, who defeated Karen Khachanov 6-1 6-3 in his semi-final.

In the early match, Andrey Rublev secured fifth place by overcoming Hyeon Chung 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-1).

