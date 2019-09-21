World Boxing Championships 2019, Men's Final: Amit Panghal Vs Shakhobidin Zoirov – Date, Time, Live Streaming, Location

﻿
Amit Panghal will face Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov in the World Boxing Championships 2019 men's final in Russia. Here are the live streaming details of the match.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 September 2019
In the semis, second seed Amit Panghal won 3-2 against Kazakhstan's Saken Bibossinov.
Amit Panghal (52 kg) will be aiming win a gold medal, after becoming the first Indian to reach the finals of World Men's Boxing Championships in Ekaterinburg (Russia). In the final, he will be facing Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov, the reigning Olympic champion. The match is scheduled for September 21.

(Semis Report | Sports News)

In the semis, second seed Panghal won 3-2 against Kazakhstan's Saken Bibossinov.

"I am obviously very happy but there is an unfinished business as of now. I have worked really hard and I would like to ensure that I get the best prize," Panghal told PTI after the match.

Date And Time

The World Boxing Championships' summit clash between Amit Panghal and Shakhobidin Zoirov will take place on September 21, at 7:30 PM IST.

Location

The bout will take place in Ekaterinburg (Russia).

Broadcast

The World Boxing Championships 2019 men's final bout between Panghal and Zoirob will be live streamed via AIBA and Russian Boxing Association's respective YouTube channels.

Next Story : Deepak Punia Registers Olympic Quota, Enters Semifinals Of World Wrestling Championships
