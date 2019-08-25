﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  World Badminton: PV Sindhu, Kento Momota Eye Titles In Basel

World Badminton: PV Sindhu, Kento Momota Eye Titles In Basel

PV Sindhu faces Nozomi Okuhara in the BWF Badminton World Championships final at around 4:30 PM IST on August 25, in Basel. Meanwhile, Kento Momoto and Anders Antonsen face each other in the men's final, which will take place after the women's final.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
World Badminton: PV Sindhu, Kento Momota Eye Titles In Basel
Sindhu, ranked number five in the world, defeated China's Chen Yu Fei in the semis
Twitter
World Badminton: PV Sindhu, Kento Momota Eye Titles In Basel
outlookindia.com
2019-08-25T12:47:58+0530

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu is set to face Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the finals of the BWF Badminton World Championships (women's singles) on Sunday, August 25, at Basel. Meanwhile, Kento Momota faces Anders Antonsen in the men's final.

(SINDHU VS OKUHARA LIVE STREAMING)

Sindhu, ranked number five in the world, defeated China's Chen Yu Fei in the semis, meanwhile, Okuhara had to defeat Ratchanok Intanon. Ranked fourth in the world, Okuhara has faced Sindhu 15 times, with the Indian having a slender lead,  8-7.

(BWF SEMIS REPORT: SINDHU VS CHEN YU FEI)

This is also going to be the third straight year where Sindhu has reached the final of this tournament. She will be expecting a gold medal this time. The duo have also faced each other twice in this competition, with both winning one each.

(BWF SEMIS REPORT: KENTO VS PRANEETH)

After her semifinal victory, Sindhu said, "Anything can happen in the final. Focus and patience will be key." 

Meanwhile, her coach, Kim Ji Hyun, had earlier stated during the tournament, "The way she plays, I feel it’s not smart enough. I mean, at the top level, you have to be smart. It has to be a combination, like your technique, and hitting and mentality. There are so many skills she has to work on, especially net skills and deception. Step by step. We’re working on skills, and changing tactics, as you can’t use the same tactics over and over again".

ALSO READ: PV Sindhu Not Smart, Says Kim Ji Hyun, Korean Coach Behind Badminton Star's Course Correction

In the men's singles, world no. 1, Kento is up against world no. 9 Anders Antonsen. Kento defeated India' Sai Praneeth in the semis.  Meanwhile, Antonsen defeated Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

Kento and Anders have faced each other four times, with the former coming out on top with a better head-to-head record (3-1). They have faced each other in a previous edition of this tournament, with Kento coming out on top.

Sindhu and Okuhara face each other at around 4:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, Kento and Anders face each other after the women's final.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau P.V. Sindhu Kento Momota Badminton 2019 BWF World Championships Sports
Next Story : Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia: Marnus Labuschagne 'Getting Pretty Good' At Concussion Tests
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters