﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Badminton World Championships Final: Japan's Nozomi Okuhara Vs India's PV Sindhu – Live Streaming, Venue, Date, Time And Much More

Badminton World Championships Final: Japan's Nozomi Okuhara Vs India's PV Sindhu – Live Streaming, Venue, Date, Time And Much More

PV Sindhu defeated China's Chen Yu Fei in the semifinals to progress to the BWF Badminton Championships. She will face Japan's Nozomi Okuhara at Basel, on Sunday, August 25. Here are the broadcast, live streaming, date, venue and other details.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Badminton World Championships Final: Japan's Nozomi Okuhara Vs India's PV Sindhu – Live Streaming, Venue, Date, Time And Much More
Sindhu and Okuhara will be facing each other in Switzerland's Basel for the World Championships final.
Twitter
Badminton World Championships Final: Japan's Nozomi Okuhara Vs India's PV Sindhu – Live Streaming, Venue, Date, Time And Much More
outlookindia.com
2019-08-25T09:35:01+0530

India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu is set to face Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the finals of the BWF Badminton World Championships on Sunday, August 25, at Basel. This is also going to be the third straight year, where Sindhu has reached the final of this tournament, winning silver medals, both the times. The Hyderabad native will be hoping for gold this time.

(BWF SEMIS REPORT: SINDHU VS CHEN YU FEI)

The world number five defeated China's Chen Yu Fei in the semifinals to progress to the gold medal clash. Okuhara, the world no. 4, has faced Sindhu 15 times, with the Indian having a better head-to-head record, 8-7.

Venue And Time Of The Badminton World Championships Final Between PV Sindhi And Nozomi Okuhara

Sindhu and Okuhara will be facing each other in Switzerland's Basel for the World Championships final. The match starts at around 4:30 PM IST on Sunday, August 25.

ALSO READ: PV Sindhu Not Smart, Says Kim Ji Hyun, Korean Coach Behind Badminton Star's Course Correction

Live Broadcast, Online Streaming And Live Commentary

Sindhu's Badminton World Championships gold medal clash Vs Okuhara will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. It will be live streamed by Hotstar. Meanwhile, even Outlook will be providing the live commentary, updates and scores on www.outlookindia.com.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau P.V. Sindhu Nozomi Okuhara Badminton 2019 BWF World Championships Sports
Next Story : BJP Stalwart Arun Jaitley To Be Cremated At Nigambodh Ghat Today, Leaders Pay Last Respects
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters