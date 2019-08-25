Badminton World Championships Final: Japan's Nozomi Okuhara Vs India's PV Sindhu – Live Streaming, Venue, Date, Time And Much More

India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu is set to face Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the finals of the BWF Badminton World Championships on Sunday, August 25, at Basel. This is also going to be the third straight year, where Sindhu has reached the final of this tournament, winning silver medals, both the times. The Hyderabad native will be hoping for gold this time.

The world number five defeated China's Chen Yu Fei in the semifinals to progress to the gold medal clash. Okuhara, the world no. 4, has faced Sindhu 15 times, with the Indian having a better head-to-head record, 8-7.

Venue And Time Of The Badminton World Championships Final Between PV Sindhi And Nozomi Okuhara



Sindhu and Okuhara will be facing each other in Switzerland's Basel for the World Championships final. The match starts at around 4:30 PM IST on Sunday, August 25.

Live Broadcast, Online Streaming And Live Commentary

Sindhu's Badminton World Championships gold medal clash Vs Okuhara will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. It will be live streamed by Hotstar. Meanwhile, even Outlook will be providing the live commentary, updates and scores on www.outlookindia.com.