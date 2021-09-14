Women's ODI Rankings: Lizelle Lee joins Mithali Raj At The Top

Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Mithali Raj (in pic) and Lizelle Lee have 762 rating points each. | File Photo

Veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami and senior spinner Poonam Yadav remained static on fifth and ninth respectively among bowlers.

outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T16:24:50+05:30
Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 4:24 pm

India skipper Mithali Raj was on Tuesday joined at the top by South Africa opener Lizelle Lee, whose unbeaten 91 in the opening match against the West Indies helped her take joint-first position in the latest ICC women's ODI rankings. (More Cricket News)

While Mithali, who retains her number one spot, is now tied in first place with Lee at 762 rating points, with Australia's Alyssa Healy in third place, India opener Smiriti Mandhana also held on to her ninth spot.

Lee, who first seized the top position in June 2018 and again reached the summit in March this year, scored 18 runs in the second match, which also counted towards this week's rankings update.

Veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami and senior spinner Poonam Yadav remained static on fifth and ninth respectively among bowlers, while Deepti Sharma maintained her fifth spot in the all-rounders' list.

Indian teen star Shafali Verma held on to her top rank in the T20 rankings with 759 points, ahead of Australian Beth Mooney (744) and India T20 vice-captain Mandhana (716).

There was no movement for Sharma (sixth) and Yadav (eighth) in the T20 bowling rankings with the former also retaining her fourth spot in the all rounders' list.

In T20 rankings for bowlers, England’s Sarah Glenn has moved up a slot to second position while New Zealand off-spinner Leigh Kasperek (up seven places to 15th) and all-rounder Jess Kerr (up eight places to 58th) have also moved up the table.

Mithali Raj Cricket Women's Cricket ICC ODI Rankings Sports
