Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic Makes It 17-0 This Year In Grand Slams, Enters 4th Round

July 03, 2021
Novak Djokovic had 28 unforced errors after committing only six in the second round, but Denis Kudla failed to take advantage

Agencies 02 July 2021, Last Updated at 1:37 am
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to Denis Kudla of the US during the men's singles third round match on day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday July 2, 2021.
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
2021-07-03T01:37:40+05:30

Novak Djokovic improved to 17-0 in Grand Slam matches this year by beating American qualifier Denis Kudla in the third round at Wimbledon, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7). (More Tennis News)

The top-ranked Djokovic has also won 17 consecutive matches at Wimbledon, where he is the two-time defending champion.

He double-faulted on his first two service points in the tiebreaker but then took advantage of several shaky Kudla forehands to close out the win.

Djokovic had 28 unforced errors after committing only six in the second round. His opponent Monday will be No. 17-seeded Cristian Garín of Chile, who beat Pedro Martínez 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

