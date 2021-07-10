Wimbledon 2021 Final, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Novak Djokovic And Matteo Berrettini Title Clash

A unassuming Matteo Berrettini stands between Novak Djokovic and history.(More Sports News)

Djokovic is on the verge of the historic 20 Grand Slam titles which would tie him with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. This is the first time that Djokovic has managed to reach the final losing just one set. In his previous wins in 2013, 2015 and 2019, he won losing two sets en route to the title.

Berrettini has created quite a sporting Sunday in London for Italy.

After he plays in the Wimbledon final that afternoon — the first for a man from his country in a title match at any major since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open — Italy will meet England at Wembley Stadium in the final of European Championship that night.

The victories have kept adding up for Djokovic. The semifinals win was his 20 in a row at Wimbledon since the start of the 2018 tournament. This was also his 20 in a row in all Grand Slam matches since the start of this season.

Berrettini became Italy's first Grand Slam finalist in 45 years.

With booming serves delivering 22 aces, and powerful forehands helping compile a total of 60 winners, the No. 7-seeded Berrettini used an 11-game run to grab a big lead and then held on to beat No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4 at Wimbledon on Friday.

Djokovic eliminated No. 10 Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5 in the semifinals. (with inputs from Agencies)

Players’ Quotes:

Matteo Berrettini: My hope for Sunday is to try to go on the court with my head held high, play my game and see what happens. I don't want to think that it’s already a win just to be there, that I can be satisfied with that, because that’s not what I’m made of. I always want more

Novak Djokovic: It (Winning) would mean everything. That's why I'm here. That's why I'm playing. The biggest challenge and the biggest task is always how to be present and how to stay in the moment regardless of the possibilities, the hypotheticals, and various options that are out there

Key Stats

~ Djokovic has a 32-4 win-loss record in 2021 and is aiming to win his third Grand Slam of the year after having won Australian Open and French Open.

~ Novak has a win-loss record of 316-45 at all the Grand Slams, While his Wimbledon record stands at 78-10.

~ This will be Djokovic’s seventh Wimbledon final

~ Berrettini has a 30-12 win-loss record at Grand Slams.

~ This is the Berrettini’s first time in Wimbledon final.

Head-to-Head

The two players have faced each other twice in their career. Djokovic has won both the matches. Their first meeting was at 2021 French Open where Djokovic won 6-3 6-2 6-7 (5) 7-5, while in Nitto ATP Finals Djokovic won 6-2, 6-1.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2021 live in India?

TV telecast: Wimbledon Championships 2021 women’s singles final will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels.

Live streaming: Will be available in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine