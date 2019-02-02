﻿
At the ripe age of 37, the former India captain has resurrected his career with some brilliant knocks in the last few outings Down Under.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 February 2019
As things stand now, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is almost certain to play in upcoming ICC World Cup this summer in England and Wales.

At the ripe age of 37, the former India captain has resurrected his career with some brilliant knocks in the last few outings Down Under.

But it's still some four months to the start of the quadrennial tournament, and anything can happen. This uncertainty is feeding the "noise" in the Indian media – if he should be in the World Cup squad or not?

Questions were raised over Dhoni's waning abilities with the bat but he silenced his critics with three back-to-back half-centuries in Australia, where he also won the man of the series award as India won their maiden bilateral ODI series there.

Dhoni may have lost some of his touches with the bat, but he is still possibly the best wicketkeeper in the business. And that alone should be enough to select him in the team.

But Jimmy Neesham feels that Dhoni, the batsman is far from over. In fact, the New Zealand all-rounder has heaped praise on Dhoni, saying "you don't have the game won until you have him out."

Before missing out on the third and fourth ODI against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury, Dhoni scored an unbeaten 48 and behind the stumps, he remains as sharp as ever.

"His record speaks for itself. He is a fantastic player. I know there were some noises in the Indian media if he should be in the World Cup squad or not."

"He has got that calm demeanour in the middle-order. When you are bowling to him, you know you have not got the game won until you get him out," said Neesham on the eve of the fifth and final ODI.

Neesham has been in good touch and was amongst the runs and wickets in the home series against Sri Lanka before injury ruled him out of the first three games against India.

India have already sealed the series after winning the first three matches. Kiwis won the fourth match.

After the ODIs, the two teams will face off in a three-match T20I series.

