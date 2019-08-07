﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  When Sushma Swaraj Rescued Indian Girls From An Earthquake-Ravaged Land

When Sushma Swaraj Rescued Indian Girls From An Earthquake-Ravaged Land

Former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj died on August 6. She often helped Indian sportspersons in securing travel documents caught in diplomatic protocols.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
When Sushma Swaraj Rescued Indian Girls From An Earthquake-Ravaged Land
The Indian sports fraternity has paid tribute to Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on August 6.
When Sushma Swaraj Rescued Indian Girls From An Earthquake-Ravaged Land
outlookindia.com
2019-08-07T18:26:48+0530

The India football federation on Wednesday remembered former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who died on Tuesday. It was the minister's intervention that helped the national under-14 girls' team escape the ravages of the 2015 earthquake in Nepal.

Sushma Swaraj often came to the help of sportspersons caught in complex protocols ahead of overseas trips but what she did for the soccer girls was exemplary.

Eighteen players and five support staff members had travelled to Kathmandu to participate in an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regional tournament. The players were practicing at Kathmandu's Dasarath Stadium, when the earthquake struck on April 28

The Indian girls were gearing up for their third-place playoff fixture against Iran. Rattled by the earthquake, the girls and the coaching staff slept outside their rooms at Hotel View Bhrikuti in Kathmandu over fear of aftershocks.

It didn't take Sushma Swaraj much time, to make their safety her top priority.

Planning an evacuation in a disaster-hit country is a tough task for any government. But India's friendly relations with Nepal and Sushma Swaraj's diplomacy skills formulated a plan. An Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft was pressed into service.

ALSO READ: FIFA Urges I-League Clubs To Work Closely With AIFF

A total of 237 Indians (including the football team and support staff) boarded the aircraft in Kathmandu and were flown straight to Delhi!

Condolences have flown in from various sportspersons. Even the Indian football team's official Twitter handle remembered her help in rescuing their players.

Sushma Swaraj was laid to rest on Wednesday evening.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sushma Swaraj Football Indian football India national football team Sports
Next Story : Husband, Daughter Bid Farewell To Sushma Swaraj With A Salute
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters