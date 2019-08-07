When Sushma Swaraj Rescued Indian Girls From An Earthquake-Ravaged Land

The India football federation on remembered former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who died on . It was the minister's intervention that helped the national under-14 girls' team escape the ravages of the 2015 earthquake in Nepal.

Sushma Swaraj often came to the help of sportspersons caught in complex protocols ahead of overseas trips but what she did for the soccer girls was exemplary.

Eighteen players and five support staff members had travelled to Kathmandu to participate in an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regional tournament. The players were practicing at Kathmandu's Dasarath Stadium, when the earthquake struck on .

The Indian girls were gearing up for their third-place playoff fixture against Iran. Rattled by the earthquake, the girls and the coaching staff slept outside their rooms at Hotel View Bhrikuti in Kathmandu over fear of aftershocks.

It didn't take Sushma Swaraj much time, to make their safety her top priority.

We will evacuate India's U-14 girls football team on priority. @DrGPradhan April 26, 2015 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj)

Planning an evacuation in a disaster-hit country is a tough task for any government. But India's friendly relations with Nepal and Sushma Swaraj's diplomacy skills formulated a plan. An Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft was pressed into service.

A total of 237 Indians (including the football team and support staff) boarded the aircraft in Kathmandu and were flown straight to Delhi!

Post the 2015 Nepal earthquake, @SushmaSwaraj's prompt action ensured the \uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF3 U-14 girls' team was evacuated safely as soon as possible - just a small example of her empathy



The #IndianFootball family mourns the loss of one of India's most iconic leaders



RIP #SushmaSwaraj \uD83D\uDE4F\uD83C\uDFFB https://t.co/eJDrrIbWjG August 7, 2019 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball)

Condolences have flown in from various sportspersons. Even the Indian football team's official Twitter handle remembered her help in rescuing their players.

Sushma Swaraj was laid to rest on evening.