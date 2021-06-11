WI Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: South Africa Eye Big Lead Against West Indies

Pacer Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje took 5/19 and 4/35, respectively, to bundle out West Indies for just 97 in the first Test match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Thursday. South Africa were 128/4 at stumps with Aiden Markram making 60, while Rassie van der Dussen unbeaten on 34. While South Africa will try to build on the slender lead of 31 runs, West Indies quick will eye wickets on a wicket which is providing ample assistance. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of Day 2 of the 1st Test match between West Indies and South Africa here:

