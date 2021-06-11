June 11, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »

WI Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: South Africa Eye Big Lead Against West Indies

WI Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: South Africa Eye Big Lead Against West Indies

Catch the live cricket scores and updates of Day 2 of the 1st Test match between West Indies and South Africa here:

11 June 2021
WI Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: South Africa Eye Big Lead Against West Indies
West Indies and South Africa have met 28 times in the longest format of the game, with South Africa leading the head-to-head record 18-3.
WI Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Scores: South Africa Eye Big Lead Against West Indies
Pacer Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje took 5/19 and 4/35, respectively, to bundle out West Indies for just 97 in the first Test match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Thursday. South Africa were 128/4 at stumps with Aiden Markram making 60, while Rassie van der Dussen unbeaten on 34. While South Africa will try to build on the slender lead of 31 runs, West Indies quick will eye wickets on a wicket which is providing ample assistance. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of Day 2 of the 1st Test match between West Indies and South Africa here:

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | News | Day 1 Report

