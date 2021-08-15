West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Scores, Kingston

August 15, 2021
Follow Day 4 live updates and cricket scores of the first West Indies vs Pakistan Test match, being played at Sabina Park

Outlook Web Bureau 15 August 2021, Last Updated at 7:41 pm
Pakistan will resume at overnight score of 160/5. West Indies made 253 in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 217.
Courtesy: Twitter (@windiescricket)
A grandstand finish is on the cards as West Indies and Pakistan trade blows in the first Test at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. But who deals the decisive blow will depend on what happens on the penultimate day of the match Sunday. Windies took a slender first-innings lead, then reduced Pakistan to 29/4 only to allow Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to resurrect the visitors. At the close of play on Day 3, Pakistan were 160/5 in 70 overs and they have already taken a lead of 124 runs. Skipper Azam, unbeaten on 54, will hope to carry on. For the Windies Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Jason Holder hold key. Follow Day 4 live updates and cricket scores of the first WI vs PAK Test match here:

