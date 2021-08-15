West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Scores, Kingston

A grandstand finish is on the cards as West Indies and Pakistan trade blows in the first Test at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. But who deals the decisive blow will depend on what happens on the penultimate day of the match Sunday. Windies took a slender first-innings lead, then reduced Pakistan to 29/4 only to allow Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to resurrect the visitors. At the close of play on Day 3, Pakistan were 160/5 in 70 overs and they have already taken a lead of 124 runs. Skipper Azam, unbeaten on 54, will hope to carry on. For the Windies Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Jason Holder hold key. Follow Day 4 live updates and cricket scores of the first WI vs PAK Test match here:

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine