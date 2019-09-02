Captain Virat Kohli has won many matches with his bat, but on Monday, he produced a stunning piece of fielding to stun West Indies batsman Shamarh Brooks as India win the second Test at Sabina Park, Kingston by 257 runs.

Brooks played the second ball of the 54th over, bowled by Ravindra Jadeja towards point then set off for a single. But Kohli pounced on the ball, and hit the stumps with a direct hit, thus catching the batsman short of the ground.

India set a massive target of 468 runs, and then dismissed the hosts for 210 runs in 59.5 overs to wrap up the series.