On Day 4 of the second Test between West Indies and India, Virat Kohli produced a stunning piece of fielding to run Shamarh Brooks out with a direct hit at Sabina Park, Kingston

Outlook Web Bureau 02 September 2019
Courtesy: Twitter
Captain Virat Kohli has won many matches with his bat, but on Monday, he produced a stunning piece of fielding to stun West Indies batsman Shamarh Brooks as India win the second Test at Sabina Park, Kingston by 257 runs.

Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

Brooks played the second ball of the 54th over, bowled by Ravindra Jadeja towards point then set off for a single. But Kohli pounced on the ball, and hit the stumps with a direct hit, thus catching the batsman short of the ground.

Watch it here:

India set a massive target of 468 runs, and then dismissed the hosts for 210 runs in 59.5 overs to wrap up the series.

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Kingston (Jamaica) India Vs West Indies Cricket India's tour of West Indies 2019 Indian Cricket Team ICC World Test Championship West Indies Cricket Team Cricket Video Sports
