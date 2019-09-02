West Indies Vs India, 2nd Test: Live Cricket Score, Live Blog Of Day 4 At Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

India will take the field at Sabina Park on Monday knowing enough that a good session or two will be more than enough to wrap up the second Test match against the West Indies, and seal the series 2-0. India's win is certain. The visitors have full days, or 180 overs to take the remaining eight Windies wickets. Considering how the Windies batsmen have fared against Indian bowlers, it's safe to assume that the match will not last five days. In fact, it can be read as a miracle that this match is in its fourth day, after what had happened on the second day. Jasprit Bumrah claimed six wickets, including a hat-trick, in no time. But the pacer witnessed little action on Day 3. It's very unlikely that he will remain quiet for the second consecutive day. Besides, there are other hungry Indian bowlers. For the Windies, their middle-order will need to step up and fight to save the match, and avoid the ignominy of suffering yet another series whitewash. But it will be a herculean task for them against a very motivated Indian team which is going for all the available ICC Test Championship points. Get here ball-by-ball commentary, latest updates and live cricket score of the second Test match between West Indies and India, being played at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica:

