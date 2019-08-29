West Indies Vs India, 2nd Test: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Time. Venue And More

After registering a 318-run victory in the first Test match against West Indies, India will be aiming to complete a whitewash in the ongoing two-match series. In Antigua, it was about the visitors, but the hosts cannot be counted out yet, and could spring a few surprises. Both sides meet each other in Sabina Park on August 30.

WI Vs IND Preview

Here are the live streaming, tv guide and other details for the upcoming World Test Championship fixture:

Time And Venue

The match will start at 7:00 PM IST from August 30 to September 4. The match is scheduled to take place in Sabina Park.

Broadcast

The match will be broadcasted live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD with English commentary. Hindi commentary coverage will be on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD. It will also be live streamed via SonyLiv app.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

West Indies: Squad: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.