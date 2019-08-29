﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  West Indies Vs India, 2nd Test: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Time. Venue And More

West Indies Vs India, 2nd Test: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Time. Venue And More

India face West Indies once again in the second Test of their ongoing two-match series of the World Test Championship. Here are the live streaming, tv guide and other details for the upcoming fixture.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
West Indies Vs India, 2nd Test: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Time. Venue And More
The match will start at 7:00 PM IST from August 30 to September 4.
AP
West Indies Vs India, 2nd Test: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Time. Venue And More
outlookindia.com
2019-08-29T18:18:54+0530

After registering a 318-run victory in the first Test match against West Indies, India will be aiming to complete a whitewash in the ongoing two-match series. In Antigua, it was about the visitors, but the hosts cannot be counted out yet, and could spring a few surprises. Both sides meet each other in Sabina Park on August 30.

WI Vs IND Preview

Here are the live streaming, tv guide and other details for the upcoming World Test Championship fixture:

1st Test Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

Time And Venue

The match will start at 7:00 PM IST from August 30 to September 4. The match is scheduled to take place in Sabina Park.

Broadcast

The match will be broadcasted live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD with English commentary. Hindi commentary coverage will be on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD. It will also be live streamed via SonyLiv app.

ALSO READ: CoA Ready To Cut State Associations' Share In BCCI Revenue

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

West Indies: Squad: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Cricket India national cricket team West Indies Cricket Team Sports
Next Story : Patna HC Judge Highlights 'Casteism, Corruption' In Judiciary; Cases Pending Before Him Withdrawn
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters