Wedding In Times Of Coronavirus: Indian Archers Deepika Kumari And Atanu Das Tie The Knot - In Pics

Indian archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at Morabadi in Ranchi on Tuesday amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, strict social distancing norms were followed with limited guests invited for the wedding.

They got engaged in 2018, and their original wedding was scheduled last year. But it was shelved after the women's national team failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

"We are getting married to get the marriage out of the way as we have been engaged for almost two years now. Samajik vivah karna chahte hai bas,” Atanu told The Tribune.

"Mask, sanitisers will be given out to the guests on their arrival. We have made elaborate arrangements, booked a big banquet hall so that social distancing is properly maintained," Deepika said.

Only 60 invitations were printed for the wedding and the guests were divided into two batches of 50 each.

Among the high-profile attendees were Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Archery Association of India’s (AAI) newly elected president Arjun Munda.

Das was a member of the silver-medal winning Indian team and is all set to head to Tokyo for his second successive Olympics.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be eyeing a third straight Olympics.

(All photos PTI)