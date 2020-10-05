Watch Live, IPL 2020: Where To Get Live Streaming Of Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Delhi Capitals In Dubai

Two high-flying teams in IPL 2020 -- Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals -- will clash in Dubai on Monday. The RCB vs DC clash will see of the best performing players in action. Live streaming of RCB vs MI will be available online. (STANDINGS | SCHEDULE | CRICKET NEWS)



The RCB vs DC match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming will start at 7.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. There will be a fee for viewing IPL matches live.

IPL 2020 matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

Delhi Capitals face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai with an unfavorable head-to-head statistic. Delhi Capitals have won only 8 out of their 23 meetings with RCB, two of which came last season. But this Delhi Capitals team has looked very convincing. Shreyas Iyer's team has done well in all departments with the skipper himself leading the way with the bat.

The last win against Kolkata Knight Riders, that saw Delhi Capitals post a record IPL score -- 228 for four wickets -- saw the batting in full bloom but what was heartening is the way South African Anrich Nortje showed nerves of steel to stop Kolkata Knight Riders 18 runs short in a run-fest.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are getting better every day. RCB's eight-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals was not only convincing but it saw Virat Kohli scoring a classy fiftybut for the first time in IPL 2020 after a string of poor scores. Devdutt Padikkal, the young left-handed opener, has been a revelation in IPL 2020 and AB de Villiers has been the batting pillar for RCB.

The RCB bowling is coming good too. Yuzvendra Chahal's has been getting the big breakthroughs while offie Washington Sundar and pacer Navdeep Saini have bowled gutsy spells.

It's all set for a mouthwatering match. If there was a final tomorrow, it would surely have been between Bangalore and Delhi. Watch the RCB vs MI live.

