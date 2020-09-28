Watch Live, IPL 2020: Where to Get Live Streaming Of DC Vs SRH In Abu Dhabi

High-flying Delhi Capitals take on struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. This will be DC's first match in Abu Dhabi. Live streaming of DC vs SRH will be available online. (SCHEDULE | STANDINGS | NEWS)

The DC vs SRH match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming will start at 7.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. There will be a fee for viewing IPL matches live.

IPL 2020 matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

Delhi Capitals have won both their matches so far. After their sensational super over win against Kings XI Punjab, DC humbled an out of sorts Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs in Dubai last Friday.

Delhi's top four batsmen got runs and Prithvi Shaw's return to form as an opener was good news for DC. Then Delhi Capital's bowling, led by Kagiso Rabada, choked CSK's run chase as DC won by 44 runs.

Rabada is expected to give a wobbly Sunrisers Hyderabad batting some nightmares. SRH have lost both their matches so far largely due to the failure of the top batting order.

Skipper David Warner has been a touch unlucky, Jonny Bairstow has run hot and cold and only Manish Pandey has shown some consistency. There is a chance that Kane Williamson will come in against DC to give the middle order some solidity.

Watch DC vs SRH live from Abu Dhabi.

