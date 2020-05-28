May 28, 2020
Poshan
Virat Kohli The Right Guy To Take Indian Cricket Forward: Ian Botham

Ian Botham hails Virat Kohli for taking the game to the opposition, and also taking a stand for his players

Outlook Web Bureau 28 May 2020
Legendary England all-rounder Ian Botham has said he would have loved to play against Virat Kohli, saying he is the right guy to lead the Indian cricket team. (More Cricket News)

"Virat takes the game to the opposition, he takes a stand for his players. I would have loved to play against him. He is the right guy to take Indian cricket forward," Botham said while speaking in an online chat session with Playwrite Foundation. 

Asked about all-rounders in modern day cricket, he said: "All-rounders can't be manufactured, they don't grow on trees. The workload is double and it obviously takes a toll on your body. Just imagine Kapil? the amount of bowling he did on those Indian pitches, which had very little to offer, that too in the scorching heat of Chennai and Delhi. I can't see anyone in the present generation being able to do that," Botham said.

Botham also rated Ben Stokes higher than Andrew Flintoff, saying the 2019 World Cup and Ashes hero is like him.

"Ben (Stokes) is better than a mile to Freddy. Ben Stokes is the closest version of me, he plays like me with his heart on his sleeve. Flintoff was good but Stokes is just exceptional. He is the best cricketer in the world now."

(With IANS inputs)

