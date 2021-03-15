Virat Kohli Becomes First Batsman To Score 3000 Runs In T20Is

India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first cricketer to score 3000 runs in T20I cricket. He achieved the feat during India's seven-wicket win in the second T20I match against England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad.
As It Happened | Scorecard | News
Kohli, 32, remained unbeaten on 73 off 49 deliveries as India chased down England's 164/6 with relative ease. The win helped India level the five-match series 1-1.
The right-handed batsman made his T20I debut on June 12, 2010 against Zimbabwe at Harare.
Kohli has s far played 87 matches, and scored 3001 runs at an average of 50.86 and strike rate of 138.35. He has 26 fifties with a highest score of an unbeaten 94.
For the record, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum was the first to reach 1000 and 2000-run marks in T20I in 2010 and 2014 respectively.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
CAA Symbolises BJP’s Betrayal Of The People Of Assam: Gaurav Gogoi
Bengal: BJP Names 4 MPs, 2 Former TMC Ministers, Film Stars In Second List
Mamata Banerjee Injury: Election Commission Suspends Cop In Charge Of Security, Removes DM