IND Vs ENG, 2nd T20I, Live Cricket Scores: Washington Sundar Strikes Again, Jonny Bairstow Out For 20

Change of format and change of fortunes! India toyed with England in the Test series, but Virat Kohli & Co were hammered in the T20 international series opener. Invited to bat first, India never recovered from 22/3, and found themselves defending a paltry 124 against the top-ranked T20 team. A futile attempt, as it turned out. England completed the rout in 15.3 overs and the visitors seemed to have exorcised the demons at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. How India deal with that hammering in the second match tonight will decide the course of the five-match series. Follow live cricket scores and updates of IND vs ENG, 2nd T20 international match here:

6:40 PM IST: And forced change for England. Tom Curran in for Mark Wood.

Here are the playing XIs:

INDIA: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

ENGLAND: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

6:38 PM IST: India win the toss and opt to bowl first. "Looks like the track was a bit up and down with no dew last game. So we feel better to bowl first and restrict. [Shikhar] Dhawan is missing this game, Axar [Patel] is not part as well. Suryakumar [Yadav] and Ishan Kishan are making their debuts," said Virat Kohli.

