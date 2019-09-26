Poshan
﻿
Viral Video | Egyptian Goalkeeper Mahmoud Gad's Insane Double Save Sends Twitter Into Haywire

Egyptian goalkeeper Mahmoud Gad put in a double save for ENPPI SC in the Egyptian Premier League Vs Pyramids, which sent Twitter into a state of frenzy.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 September 2019
The video of the Egyptian went viral on social media especially Twitter.
While the world was busy with the FIFA Football Awards on September 23, Egyptian goalkeeper Mahmoud Gad sent Twitter into haywire few days earlier, after an incredible double save in an Egyptian Premier League match. Gad, who represents ENPPI SC, rushed out of his box to head the ball away against Pyramids before having to sprint back to make a instinctive last-ditch save, right next to his goal-line.

The video of the Egyptian went viral on social media especially Twitter.

Here are the fan reactions:

