Viral Video | Egyptian Goalkeeper Mahmoud Gad's Insane Double Save Sends Twitter Into Haywire

While the world was busy with the FIFA Football Awards on September 23, Egyptian goalkeeper Mahmoud Gad sent Twitter into haywire few days earlier, after an incredible double save in an Egyptian Premier League match. Gad, who represents ENPPI SC, rushed out of his box to head the ball away against Pyramids before having to sprint back to make a instinctive last-ditch save, right next to his goal-line.

The video of the Egyptian went viral on social media especially Twitter.

Here are the fan reactions:

The keeper was out of this world, but that volley for the second shot ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ® — Martin Sykes-Haas (@martinsykeshaas) September 22, 2019

Perfect bit of improvisation — David Preece (@davidpreece12) September 22, 2019

Decent couple of saves! @itsgarthy01 — Phil Garth (@Philg2012) September 22, 2019

Egyptian leagueðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ — Kay (@18GoonerKay86) September 22, 2019