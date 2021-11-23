Villarreal Vs Manchester United, Live Streaming: Watch Champions League Match

Manchester United, under their interim head coach, Michael Carrick will resume their UEFA Champions League 2021-22 campaign with a Group F fixture against Villarreal in Spain. The group is still open, and this is a top-of-the-table meeting. (More Football News)

Both Villarreal and Manchester United have won two each in their four outings so far. Atalanta and Young Boys are third and fourth with one win each. Serie A side has two draws, as against the Swiss side's three defeats.

The build-up to the match is dominated by the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Manchester United boss and the club's search for a temporary manager, who can help the Red Devils stay afloat until the end of the year or season.

But Carrick has already made his statement by dropping Bruno Fernandes, for Donny van de Beek. The Dutchman was among the many not favoured by Ole.

And Manchester United will face a tough test against Unai Emery's men.

It goes without saying that Christiano Ronaldo holds the key for this embattled Manchester United as the English giants face Villarreal. Check match and telecast details.

Here are the starting XIs:

Manchester United: De Gea, Telles, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, McTominay, Van de Beek, Sancho, Martial, Ronaldo.

Subs: Heaton, Henderson, Bailly, Dalot, Mata, Lingard, Fernandes, Matic, Amad, Rashford.

Villarreal: Rulli, Albiol, Torres, Foyth, Parejo, Capoue, Estupinan, Trigueros, Gomez, Pino, Danjuma.

Subs: Asensio, Mario, Alcacer, Iborra, Dia, Chukwueze, Raba, Alberto, Mandi, Pedraza.

Match details:

Date: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Venue: Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Castello, Spain

Time: 11:15 pm IST

How to watch:

Villarreal vs Manchester United match will be telecast live in India and can be watched on Sony Pictures Sports network. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV platforms.