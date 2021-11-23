Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Villarreal Vs Manchester United, Live Streaming: Watch Champions League Match

Michael Carrick takes charge of his first game as caretaker manager of Manchester United in a UEFA Champions League match against Villarreal. Here's how to watch the match.

Villarreal Vs Manchester United, Live Streaming: Watch Champions League Match
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, warms up with Alex Telles, left and Donny van der Beek before a Group F Champions League match against Villarreal at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain on November 23, 2021. | AP Photo

Trending

Villarreal Vs Manchester United, Live Streaming: Watch Champions League Match
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T23:16:15+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 11:16 pm

Manchester United, under their interim head coach, Michael Carrick will resume their UEFA Champions League 2021-22 campaign with a Group F fixture against Villarreal in Spain. The group is still open, and this is a top-of-the-table meeting. (More Football News)

Both Villarreal and Manchester United have won two each in their four outings so far. Atalanta and Young Boys are third and fourth with one win each. Serie A side has two draws, as against the Swiss side's three defeats.

The build-up to the match is dominated by the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Manchester United boss and the club's search for a temporary manager, who can help the Red Devils stay afloat until the end of the year or season.

But Carrick has already made his statement by dropping Bruno Fernandes, for Donny van de Beek. The Dutchman was among the many not favoured by Ole.

And Manchester United will face a tough test against Unai Emery's men.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

It goes without saying that Christiano Ronaldo holds the key for this embattled Manchester United as the English giants face Villarreal. Check match and telecast details.

Here are the starting XIs:

Manchester United: De Gea, Telles, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, McTominay, Van de Beek, Sancho, Martial, Ronaldo.

Subs: Heaton, Henderson, Bailly, Dalot, Mata, Lingard, Fernandes, Matic, Amad, Rashford.

Villarreal: Rulli, Albiol, Torres, Foyth, Parejo, Capoue, Estupinan, Trigueros, Gomez, Pino, Danjuma.

Subs: Asensio, Mario, Alcacer, Iborra, Dia, Chukwueze, Raba, Alberto, Mandi, Pedraza.

Match details:

Date: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Venue: Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Castello, Spain
Time: 11:15 pm IST

 How  to watch:

Villarreal vs Manchester United match will be telecast live in India and can be watched on Sony Pictures Sports network. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV platforms.

Tags

Jayanta Oinam Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Cristiano Ronaldo Unai Emery Spain Live streaming Manchester United Football Villarreal UEFA Champions League Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Barcelona Vs Benfica, Live Streaming: When And Where To Champions League Match

Barcelona Vs Benfica, Live Streaming: When And Where To Champions League Match

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Beat Hyderabad FC To Start Campaign On Winning Note

Live Streaming Of Indonesia Open Badminton, Day 2: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Start Campaign - Watch Live

Live Streaming Of FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021: India’s Full Schedule, Where To See Live

'No Pork, No Beef,' BCCI's 'Halal' Meat Diktat Ahead Of IND Vs NZ Test Infuriates Indians

SL Vs WI, 1st Test: West Indies Trail Sri Lanka By 162 After Rain-hit Day 3

Afghan Referee Sees No Fair Play In European Union Border Policies

AUS Vs ENG: Ben Stokes' England Comeback Ahead Of Ashes Cricket Series Delayed

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Chelsea Vs Juventus, Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League Football Match

Chelsea Vs Juventus, Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League Football Match

Live Streaming Of Odisha FC Vs Bengaluru FC - When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of Odisha FC Vs Bengaluru FC - When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match Live

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Stadium 974' - Qatar Unveils Seventh Tournament Venue

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Stadium 974' - Qatar Unveils Seventh Tournament Venue

FIFA World Cup 2022 Host Qatar Used Ex-CIA Officer To Spy On Global Football Body - Report

FIFA World Cup 2022 Host Qatar Used Ex-CIA Officer To Spy On Global Football Body - Report

Read More from Outlook

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

'Halal Meat' Controversy Hits BCCI Ahead Of IND v NZ Kanpur Test

'Halal Meat' Controversy Hits BCCI Ahead Of IND v NZ Kanpur Test

Jayanta Oinam / BCCI's catering and menu document has one section: 'IMPORTANT - NO PORK AND BEEF whatsoever in any form and variety; all meat items must be HALAL.'

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave also known as Mushtaq enclave and press colony of Srinagar.

Advertisement