Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Manchester United Fire Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Michael Carrick will take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while Manchester United look to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.

Manchester United Fire Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's last game with Manchester United as manager ended in a 1-4 defeat against Watford on November 20. | AP Photo

Trending

Manchester United Fire Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
outlookindia.com
2021-11-21T16:43:05+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 21 Nov 2021, Updated: 21 Nov 2021 4:43 pm

Manchester United on Sunday announced that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager of the club after three years in the job. (More Football News)

Former midfielder Michael Carrick, who was on Solskjaer’s coaching staff will be in temporary charge, starting with a trip to Spain for a Champions League match against Villarreal in the group stage on Monday. Manchester United said it would look to then appoint a manager only until the end of the season. 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future has hung in the balance before but he has finally lost his job at the club where he was adored as a player, notably for scoring the dramatic late winner in the 1999 Champions League final. He couldn’t replicate that success as a manager, failing to win a single trophy.

“While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success,” United said. “Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as manager and our very best wishes for the future.

“His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family. ”

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Coming after chastening losses to fierce rivals Liverpool (0-5) and Manchester City (0-2) in the last month, Solskjaer said he was “embarrassed” after Manchester United’s lackluster performance at Watford but insisted after the game he still could turn things around at the club.

Recent results suggested otherwise. The team is seventh in the Premier League, already 12 points behind leader Chelsea after 12 games.

That’s far from good enough for a team that finished second last season and was supposed to challenge for the title after adding superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the offseason along with the $100-million signing of England international Jadon Sancho.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who played for Manchester United from 1996-2007 under Alex Ferguson, was hired as caretaker manager to replace Jose Mourinho in December 2018 and was handed the job permanently after a promising start at Old Trafford, having rediscovered some of the team’s attacking verve and bringing calmness after a toxic ending to Mourinho’s tenure.

Manchester United finished third and second in the last two seasons in the Premier League, suggesting the team was heading in the right direction under Solskjaer.

However, the regression has been stark this season and he leaves as a nostalgia appointment gone wrong, his tactical limitations clearly apparent and the team’s inconsistent performances leading to ever-present doubts among some fans and critics about his pedigree as a manager.

Those doubts only grew louder in recent weeks — especially after the collapse against Watford.

The Norwegian had been able to ride out previous stretches of underperformance, in part because of his popularity with fans as a former striker who took on legendary status because of his ability to come off the bench to score crucial winners.

But even the traveling Manchester United fans seemed to turn against him when he came over to applaud them after the Watford game.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Football Sports Manchester United Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ 2021, Kolkata Diary: Maidan Market Suffers Impact Of India’s T20 World Cup 2021 Loss Vs Pakistan

IND Vs NZ 2021, Kolkata Diary: Maidan Market Suffers Impact Of India’s T20 World Cup 2021 Loss Vs Pakistan

Peng Shuai VIDEO: Missing Chinese Tennis Star Seen At Youth Tournament In Beijing

BAN Vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi Personally Apologises To Afif Hussain - WATCH

Shaheen Afridi Apologises to Afif Hussain For Directing Throw At Him

Syed Mushtaq Ali Final: Defending Champions Tamil Nadu Face Karnataka In Southern Derby

Geoff Allardice Appointed As Permanent ICC CEO

Bonnie Maggs On Husband Tim Paine's Sexting Scandal: 'Frustrated' To See It Being Dragged Again

ATP Finals: Alexander Zverev Beats Novak Djokovic, Sets Up Title Clash Vs Daniil Medvedev

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Celebrate IPL 2021 Win With MS Dhoni, Stalin

Chennai Super Kings Celebrate IPL 2021 Win With MS Dhoni, Stalin

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Pope Francis Hopes Charity Football Match Deals 'Kick' To Exclusion

Pope Francis Hopes Charity Football Match Deals 'Kick' To Exclusion

#WhereIsPengShuai: Photos Of Missing Chinese Tennis Star Posted Online

#WhereIsPengShuai: Photos Of Missing Chinese Tennis Star Posted Online

Serie A: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Record Goals Went In Vain, Fiorentina Beat Milan 4-3

Serie A: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Record Goals Went In Vain, Fiorentina Beat Milan 4-3

Rampant Liverpool Dismantle Arsenal 4-0 in Premier League

Rampant Liverpool Dismantle Arsenal 4-0 in Premier League

Read More from Outlook

Explainer: How Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle Indicates Congress' Keenness For Truce Among Warring Factions

Explainer: How Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle Indicates Congress' Keenness For Truce Among Warring Factions

Tabeenah Anjum / Out of the 15 newly-announced names are loyalists of former deputy chief minister Pilot. The five are out of those 18 loyalists who stood with him during the month-long political crisis that engulfed the state in July 2020.

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

Suhas Munshi / With over 60k followers on Instagram, 'Trolley Times' was started a year ago as a platform for alternate voices that are not heard on traditional media portals today.

Kolkata Diary: Maidan Market Suffers Impact Of T20 WC Debacle

Kolkata Diary: Maidan Market Suffers Impact Of T20 WC Debacle

Koushik Paul / In normal times, the area around Maidan market would be buzzing with activity but the decades-old market now wears a deserted look even as India get ready to face New Zealand.

Adoption Rackets Prey On Unsuspecting People Desperate For Children

Adoption Rackets Prey On Unsuspecting People Desperate For Children

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Adoption scams flourish in India as gangs collude with officials to target people seeking children.

Advertisement