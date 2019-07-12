Vijender Singh Vs Mike Snider: All You Need To Know About Undefeated Indian Boxer's US Debut

Indian boxing star Vijender Singh will be back in action after more than a year when he takes on American Mike Snider on the Shakur Stevenson-Alberto Guevara undercard at Prudential Center, Newark on Saturday.

WBO Oriental and Asia Pacific super middleweight champion Vijender holds a record of 10-0 (7 knockouts). But it will be a tough eight-round super middleweight bout against experienced Snider.

Vijender last fought on December 23, 2017, beating Ghana's Ernest Amuzu by a 10-round decision. And he signed with Top Rank in November, 2018.

Here's everything you need to know:

Vijender Singh

Pro record: 10 won (7 KOs), 0 lost, 0 drawn

DoB: 1985-10-29

Stance: Orthodox

Height: 6′0″/183cm

Last six bouts: Beat Ernest Amuzu (unanimous decision), Zulipikaer Maimaitiali (unanimous decision), Francis Cheka (technical knock-out), Kerry Hope (unanimous decision), Andrzej Soldra (technical knock-out) and Matiouze Royer (technical knock-out).

Michael Dell Snider

Pro record: 10 13 (8 KOs), 5 lost, 3 drawn

DoB: 1981-01-04

Stance: Orthodox

Height: 5′9½″/177cm

Last six bouts: Lost to Tommy Hughes (technical knock-out), beat Pablo Velez (knock-out), No contest with Lanell Bellows, beat Austin Marcum (technical knock-out) and Don Pennington (technical knock-out), and lost to Mike Lee (unanimous decision)

Promoter: Bob Arum (Top Rank)

Matchmaker: Brad Goodman

The fight between Vijender and Snider will be telecast live in India on Sunday at 4:30 am onwards on Sony Ten 1.

"I think it's going to be a great show. I'm focused on my boxing career and my craft. I want to fight two more times this year, keep busy and work towards a world title opportunity," Vjiender said in a pre-bout press conference.

Vijender, who was training in London, England, landed on Monday and he's already been greeted by a number of fans from India.

"I am fully geared up for this fight and my strategies against Mike Snider are already in place as discussed with my team including trainer Lee Beard. I am ready to knock down Snider in the early rounds," he added.

On the other hand, Snider, who holds a record of 13-5-3, is confident of defeating the Indian boxer.

"My trainers looked at Vijender and watched several of his fights. They told me what he does well and what we can do to exploit his weaknesses. The game plan is going to come from my trainers and what they've seen," the American said.

"There's always pressure on me because I never go off anyone else. I love winning fights people say I can't win. I always love proving people wrong. I've been doing that my whole life," he added.

With PTI inputs