Video Of Anushka Sharma Lifting Virat Kohli Goes Viral - WATCH

"Did I do it?" asked Anushka Sharma? Yes, she did it. (More Cricket News)

A viral video featuring India's power couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Anushka is seen trying to lift her husband. And she shared it with a caption, which read: "Did I do it?"

Playing along with his wife's show of strength, an impressed Kohli said, "Oh Teri", a very popular North Indian expression often used when someone is taken by surprise.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

They got married in 2017 and Anushka recently gave birth to their first child.

After helping India to emphatic series wins against Englanf, Kohli will lead Royal Chhelping allengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. They take on Rohit Sharma's defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener on April 9.

