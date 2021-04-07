April 07, 2021
Poshan
Video Of Anushka Sharma Lifting Virat Kohli Goes Viral - WATCH

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in 2017 and the actor recently gave birth to their first child

Outlook Web Bureau 07 April 2021
Anushka Sharma passes her 'test of strength'
Screengrab: Instagram (anushkasharma)
2021-04-07T15:34:23+05:30

"Did I do it?" asked Anushka Sharma? Yes, she did it. (More Cricket News)

A viral video featuring India's power couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Anushka is seen trying to lift her husband. And she shared it with a caption, which read: "Did I do it?"

Playing along with his wife's show of strength, an impressed Kohli said, "Oh Teri", a very popular North Indian expression often used when someone is taken by surprise.

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
They got married in 2017 and Anushka recently gave birth to their first child.

After helping India to emphatic series wins against Englanf, Kohli will lead Royal Chhelping allengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. They take on Rohit Sharma's defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener on April 9.

