Veteran Indian boxer Shakti Mazumdar, who represented India in and 1952 Helsinki Olympics, died at the age of 90 at Ballygunge, West Bengal, on Friday. (More Sports News)

Mazumdar died of heart attack. He was a product of coach Ajoy Sinha of Ballygunge Institute. Mazumdar with his power punch and combination managed to outpunch his opponents.

"With profound grief, we regret to inform you that Mr Shakti Mazumdar passed away at Ballygunge, West Bengal today," Asit Banerjee, President of Bengal Amateur Boxing Federation (BABF), said in a release.

Mazumdar had a record of knockouts and his performance caught the eye of one and all in the 1952 Olympic Games. He was honoured both by Indian boxing and Government of West Bengal.

He had won the first round in men's flyweight event at the 1952 Olympics after getting a walkover from Nguyen Van Cua of Vietnam and was defeated by Han Soo-ann of South Korea in the next round.

