May 21, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Veteran Olympian Boxer Shakti Mazumdar Dies Aged 90

Veteran Olympian Boxer Shakti Mazumdar Dies Aged 90

Mazumdar was suffering from age-related issues and had a heart attack on Friday morning.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 May 2021, Last Updated at 10:30 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Veteran Olympian Boxer Shakti Mazumdar Dies Aged 90
Shakti Mazumdar had represented India at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics.
File Photo
Veteran Olympian Boxer Shakti Mazumdar Dies Aged 90
outlookindia.com
2021-05-21T22:30:31+05:30

Veteran Indian boxer Shakti Mazumdar, who represented India in and 1952 Helsinki Olympics, died at the age of 90 at Ballygunge, West Bengal, on Friday. (More Sports News)

Mazumdar died of heart attack. He was a product of coach Ajoy Sinha of Ballygunge Institute. Mazumdar with his power punch and combination managed to outpunch his opponents.

"With profound grief, we regret to inform you that Mr Shakti Mazumdar passed away at Ballygunge, West Bengal today," Asit Banerjee, President of Bengal Amateur Boxing Federation (BABF), said in a release.

Mazumdar had a record of knockouts and his performance caught the eye of one and all in the 1952 Olympic Games. He was honoured both by Indian boxing and Government of West Bengal.

He had won the first round in men's flyweight event at the 1952 Olympics after getting a walkover from Nguyen Van Cua of Vietnam and was defeated by Han Soo-ann of South Korea in the next round.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Simona Halep Forced To Withdraw From French Open Due To Calf Injury

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Boxing Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos