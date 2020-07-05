Valtteri Bottas Wins Austrian GP As Penalty Sees Lewis Hamilton Miss Out On Podium

July 05, 2020
Poshan
Valtteri Bottas won the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday but Lewis Hamilton missed out on a podium due to a five-second time penalty

Valtteri Bottas won the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday but Lewis Hamilton missed out on a podium due to a five-second time penalty following contact with Alex Albon. (More Sports News)

Bottas led from start to finish for his eighth Formula One victory as the campaign got under way behind closed doors four months later than initially planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a dramatic finish Hamilton, who started fifth after a receiving a three-place grid penalty for failing to slow during yellow flags in qualifying, crossed the line second but was denied a place in the top three after he sent Albon spinning at turn four with 11 laps remaining.

That came after the safety car was deployed for the third time and Charles Leclerc consequently moved up to second, while Lando Norris set the fastest lap of the race on the final lap to snatch third from Hamilton and earn his first F1 podium.

