November 13, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Uruguay Vs Brazil: Injured Neymar Out Of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Uruguay Vs Brazil: Injured Neymar Out Of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel last week said it would be "impossible" for Neymar to play for Brazil as he recovered from the injury, but Brazil coach Tite insisted that the striker travel

Agencies 13 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Uruguay Vs Brazil: Injured Neymar Out Of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Neymar
File Photo
Uruguay Vs Brazil: Injured Neymar Out Of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
outlookindia.com
2020-11-13T10:13:08+05:30

Neymar has been ruled out of Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay next week because of a groin injury he sustained playing for Paris-Saint-Germain in a Champions League game. (More Football News)

Brazil's soccer confederation on Thursday confirmed Neymar will not play in the South American qualifying match on Tuesday in Montevideo.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel last week said it would be "impossible" for Neymar to play for Brazil as he recovered from the injury, but Brazil coach Tite insisted that the striker travel.

Neymar had already been ruled out of Friday's game against Venezuela.

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said Neymar's recovery after four days off training was not enough.

Tite had already called up Flamengo striker Pedro for the matches, without removing Neymar from the squad.

Brazil had already lost five players for the two matches, including injured midfielders Philippe Coutinho and Fabinho, and defender Rodrigo Caio.

Defenders Eder Militão and Gabriel Menino were ruled out after contracting COVID-19.

Pedro was selected for Brazil in September 2018, but was unable to make his debut after sustaining a series knee injury.

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

The Masters: Paul Casey Leads As Tiger Woods Makes Strong Start To Title Defence At Weather-hit Augusta

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Neymar Tite Thomas Tuchel Football World Cup qualifiers Qatar World Cup 2022 Brazil national football team Uruguay national football team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos