June 21, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Uruguay Fires Copa America Staffer After Sexual Harassment Charge

Uruguay Fires Copa America Staffer After Sexual Harassment Charge

The Uruguay team is in the Brazilian city of Cuiaba, where it was playing Chile late Monday at Arena Pantanal

Agencies 21 June 2021, Last Updated at 10:00 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Uruguay Fires Copa America Staffer After Sexual Harassment Charge
Uruguay's Luis Suarez, left, and Uruguay's Edinson Cavani, 2nd left, warm up prior a Copa America soccer match against Argentina at National stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, June 18, 2021.
AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
Uruguay Fires Copa America Staffer After Sexual Harassment Charge
outlookindia.com
2021-06-21T22:00:34+05:30

Uruguay's soccer association fired a member of its Copa America staff after reports of a team security guard being arrested for sexually harassing a woman. (More Football News)

The soccer body said in a statement on Monday it made the decision due to the staffer's "reprehensible and unacceptable behavior," without providing details. It added the person, whom it did not identify, would return to Montevideo and be investigated from there.

The Uruguay team is in the Brazilian city of Cuiaba, where it was playing Chile late Monday at Arena Pantanal.

Chile and Argentina share the lead in Group A with four points after two matches. Uruguay has zero after one match.

CONMEBOL said in a separate statement it received information of a sexual harassment accusation against a member of a team at the Copa America. It added it will cooperate with authorities in the investigation.

Police from the state of Mato Grosso, which includes Cuiaba, did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Euro 2020: Boisterous Scotland Eye Croatia Scalp In Group D - Preview

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Copa America Football Football Uruguay national football team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos